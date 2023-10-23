Ecom Express launches Festive Campaign: #HarParcelMeJaanBastiHai

PRNewswire

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 23: Ecom Express Limited, a technology-driven end-to-end logistics solutions provider, announces the launch of its marquee Festive Campaign,#HarParcelMeJaanBastiHai. The campaign redefines the essence of parcel delivery and establishes an emotional connect during the festive season - wider in concept applicable to e-commerce, food, groceries, and local kirana delivery partners. It's 'not just a parcel' and has something special for every consumer this festive season.

To make sure every customer feels special with the shipment delivery, the campaign aims to cover three major aspects: Delivery to over 95% of Indian Households - The extensive coverage ensures that whoever has ordered the parcel from anywhere in the country, receives it, no matter where they are located. FasterTurnaround - Ecom Express promises swift deliveries with multi-modal air based product, higher street-level address accuracy, country's largest pool of gig workers onboarded on its apps and platforms, ensuring timely delivery of the parcels ordered online with love and care. Reduced RTO - With the streamlined delivery guidelines, Ecom Express guarantees that the parcels are delivered successfully and in protected manner, reducing the overall cost to serve for online sellers and brands.

Ajay Chitkara, Chief Executive Officer, Ecom Express said, "We are extremely delighted and excited to announce this customer campaign as we believe that behind every parcel lies a world of emotions and each parcel needs to be delivered with love and care. On the other hand, businesses work effortlessly to bring these moments while trusting a logistics partner for fulfillment, technology and ability to handle scale".

An emotionally captivating video captures the entire shipment lifecycle, depicting all the emotions such as love, care, excitement, joy and smile each delivery brings to everyone involved. The video also gives a loud shout out to delivery partners that go an extra mile to ensure on-time delivery amid festivities at home and tough challenges every day during Diwali season.

In the end, it introduces Ecom Express as the logistics partner committed to delivering these parcels, accompanied by the campaign message: 'Har parcel me jaan basti hai!'

About Ecom Express: Ecom Express Limited is a leading end-to-end technology enabled logistics solutions provider to the Indian retail and e-commerce industry. Ecom Express Limited has its presence in all 28 states of the country and operates in over 2,700+ towns across 27,000+ PIN codes covering 95%+ of India's population. Through the company's decade long journey, it has built scalable, reliable and automated infrastructure with 150+ gateways, processing and fulfillment centers. The company has served over 1 lakh online sellers, delivering nearly 1.6 billion shipments. The company has robust technology, AI/ML and data sciences capabilities supporting proprietary tech-stack and dedicated supply chain environment for reliable customer experience.

