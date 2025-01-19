Economic policy, digital transformation, inclusive growth to be key themes to be discussed at WEF: Ashwini Vaishnaw

New Delhi [India], January 19 : Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday shared insights on his participation at World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025.

The Union Minister highlighted that there will be a detailed discussion on issues ranging from inclusive growth, invetments in social phisical and digital infrastructure to democratising technology.

He pointed out the global interest in India's approach to economic policy, digital transformation, and the Digital India programme.

He stated, "The Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has put huge focus on inclusive development, and a growth which brings a big transformative change in the lives of the people at the bottom of the pyramid. People who have been left out of development over many decades in the past, whether it is bank accounts, whether it is providing toilets, gas connections, whether it is having tap water connections, getting the basic infrastructure in the or villages done. Infrastructure in the urban areas done. This is something which the world wants to understand."

"In the World Economic Forum at Davos, there is a lot of interest in understanding our thought process, PM's economic policy about digital transformation and also the way technology has been democratised by our PM's Digital India program... There will be detailed discussion in the World Economic Forum about inclusive growth, investment in social, physical and digital infrastructure and democratizing technology," he added.

The annual WEF meeting 2025 in Davos takes place from 20 - 24 January. The meeting brings together government, business and civil society leaders to set the year's agenda for how leaders can make the world a better place for all.

Davos 2025 convenes under the theme, 'Collaboration for the Intelligent Age'. The 2025 meeting is being organized under five areas: reimagining growth, industries in the intelligent age, investing in people, safeguarding the planet, and rebuilding trust. More than 350 governmental leaders are expected to participate this year, including 60 heads of state and government.

