Economic Survey calls for strict labelling rules on Ultra-Processed Foods

New Delhi [India], January 31 : The Economic Survey has emphasized the need for stringent front-of-the-pack labelling rules on ultra-processed foods (UPFs) to protect the mental and physical well-being of people in the country.

It highlighted the growing concerns about the impact of UPFs on public health and calls for strong measures to regulate their consumption.

Survey said "Stringent front-of-the-pack labelling rules are needed and to be enforced. It is not an exaggeration to suggest that the country's future growth potential rides a lot on this measure"

The survey describes ultra-processed foods as a massive industry worth Rs 2,500 billion in 2021, built on the appeal of highly palatable food items. However, it raises concerns about misleading advertisements, celebrity endorsements, and unclear labelling, which influence consumer choices, especially among children and adolescents.

It warned that UPFs are linked to serious health risks, including cancer, respiratory and cardiovascular diseases, and gastrointestinal disorders. Additionally, poor dietary habits contribute to adverse mental health outcomes, further underlining the need for regulatory intervention.

It said "Scientific evidence abounds that the consumption of ultra-processed foods (High in Fat, Salt and Sugar or HFSS) is a big factor in undermining both physical and mental health. In this regard, globally, self-regulation has been ineffective"

Recognizing the importance of a healthy population for India's future growth, the survey stressed that self-regulation by the food industry has not been effective worldwide. It calls for strict enforcement of labelling rules to ensure consumers are well-informed about the high levels of fat, salt, and sugar (HFSS) in these products.

The report suggested that safeguarding the health of India's young population is crucial for the country's economic progress.

The government has already launched initiatives like Eat Right India and the Fit India Movement to promote healthier eating habits and an active lifestyle.

Encouraging people to choose whole, minimally processed foods rich in nutrients and fibre can help reduce the intake of unhealthy additives, excess sugar, and refined grains found in processed foods. A shift towards a balanced diet not only improves physical health but also supports mental clarity and sustained energy levels.

The Economic Survey's recommendations highlight the urgent need for stricter food regulations to protect public health. Implementing clear labelling rules on UPFs will empower consumers to make healthier choices and contribute to a stronger and healthier nation.

