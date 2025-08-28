EconReads: Youth-Led Initiative Transforms Learning for 500,000 Visually Impaired Students

PNN

New Delhi [India], August 28: While most high school students spend their free time on homework or hobbies, 15-year-old Advik Bansal from Dubai has taken on a mission that few have considered making financial literacy accessible to visually impaired learners.

Advik is the founder of EconReads, a youth-led initiative that produces audio-based educational content tailored for visually impaired students. His journey began after visiting a school for the blind with his grandfather, where he discovered that although students had access to a wide range of resources, business and finance materials were missing.

"I first got the idea when I visited a school for the blind with my grandfather," Advik recalls. "They had great resources for most subjects, but nothing for business and finance and I wanted to change that."

Since its inception, EconReads has collaborated with the Institution for the Blind and several NGOs to ensure that visually impaired learners have equal opportunities to study economics and financial concepts. What started as a small project has now reached over 500,000 visually impaired students worldwide, with recordings already integrated into economics classes across multiple countries.

The initiative has received overwhelmingly positive feedback from students and educators alike. Teachers note that these resources not only fill a critical gap in curriculum accessibility but also inspire confidence among students who had previously struggled to engage with financial subjects.

EconReads is also expanding its vision. With a growing network of volunteers, the platform is working to build a larger library of content, add regional language resources, and extend global partnerships. Advik sees this as only the beginning of a long-term mission to democratize education for those with visual impairments.

"This experience has shown me the power of youth-led initiatives," says Advik. "I hope EconReads can continue to prove that age is no barrier to creating meaningful change."

The project stands as an inspiring example of how innovation, empathy, and dedication can bridge overlooked educational gaps. By equipping visually impaired learners with tools for financial literacy, EconReads is helping to foster independence, confidence, and opportunities for a brighter future.

