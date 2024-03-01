Ecoreco, India's only Recycling Company, Now part of TERRA's Elite Group of Global Recyclers

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1: Eco Recycling Limited (ECORECO) India's first and leading professional E-waste Management Company proudly announces its membership with TERRA, the largest network of e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified e-scrap and IT asset disposition (ITAD) solutions providers globally. Ecoreco's R2v3 Certified Facility located in Vasai (Palghar), near Mumbai, marks a significant milestone as the first of its kind in India to join TERRA's esteemed network.

TERRA's entry into India signifies its dedication to sustainable e-waste management worldwide. With 110+ facilities in 10 countries, TERRA maintains rigorous standards through audits, ensuring responsible handling of electronics. Partnering with Ecoreco, TERRA strengthens its mission of fostering a circular economy and combating climate change by promoting environmentally sound practices.

E-Waste represents the fastest-growing and most toxic waste stream worldwide, responsible for 70 percent of toxins entering the waste stream. Projections indicate a staggering increase to 74 megatons per year by 2030, underscoring the critical need for responsible management practices. Through this collaboration, Ecoreco aims to leverage TERRA's extensive network and expertise to further enhance its capabilities in providing sustainable e-waste management solutions to organizations across India.

In addition to TERRA's Certified facilities, numerous industry-affiliated companies, consumer brands, municipalities, major league sports teams, and nonprofits have aligned with TERRA's mission.

Commenting on the collaboration, B K Soni - Chairman and Managing Director of Eco Recycling Limited said, "This strategic move not only contributes to TERRA's mission but also positions ECORECO as a leader in promoting sustainable practices in the recycling industry. By leveraging TERRA's platform, we can access valuable insights, resources, and partnerships to drive further innovation and growth in this space.

Introducing certified e-waste management solutions to the Indian market through collaboration with TERRA not only aligns with our environmental sustainability goals but also addresses the pressing need for responsible electronic waste disposal."

Steven Napoli, President and CEO of TERRA, emphasized the urgency of sustainable e-waste management, stating," It's alarming, a significant amount of e-waste, over 57 megatons, was discarded last year, with only a fraction being properly recovered. Our engagement with ECORECO, an e-Stewards and/or R2 Certified solutions provider, demonstrates a proactive approach to addressing this issue. By partnering with ECORECO, we're not only upholding the highest standards of responsible e-waste management but also contributing to the recovery of valuable materials while minimizing the potential environmental and health hazards associated with improper disposal."

