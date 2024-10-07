EcoSikh celebrates 15th anniversary with mission to plant 10 million trees by 2030

ATK

New Delhi [India], October 7: EcoSikh, a global organization, celebrated the 15th anniversary of its environmental protection and climate action in India and the world. The event was held at Juniper Hall, India Habitat Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of many prominent environmentalists and distinguished guests, including famous environmentalist Baba Sewa Singh, Vikram Sahney; Former MP Tarlochan Singh; Harmeet Singh Kalka, President DSGMC, and others.

EcoSikh also marked the celebration with the milestone of planting over 570,000 trees in 1032 forests across India and announced the next bold action of planting 10 million trees by 2030.

Dr. Rajwant Singh, Global President of EcoSikh, expressed joy at this occasion and said, "It has been an amazing story to tell how masses joined in taking action to save Mother Earth throughout these eventful 15 years. This has convinced everyone that faith and spiritual teachings can inspire masses to do good deeds in the world."

Dr. Singh announced the organization's pledge to plant 10 million trees by the end of 2030. Dr. Singh called on individuals and communities worldwide to participate in this global mission, underscoring the power of collective action in creating a greener, healthier planet.

Padam Shri Baba Sewa Singh the renowned environmentist spoke with passion about the passion of interplay of faith of Sikhism and the plantation of trees. He praised EcoSikh dearly for its vision and ethos that blends and beautifully encourages every Sikh in particular and human in general to plant trees.

Dr. Supreet Kaur, EcoSikh India President, who shared EcoSikh's humble beginnings and the impact they have made. She said, "We could not have achieved this milestone without the support of our supporters and partners. This journey has been a fulfilling experience for its team, workers and the volunteers."

Shubhendu Sharma, founder of Afforestt and an advisor to EcoSikh, said, "EcoSikh has been sincere in its efforts to make a meaningful and positive impact in saving the ecology of the earth and also creating awareness among common people. I feel very satisfied to be associated with such a dedicated team of EcoSikh."

EcoSikh has taken up the task of reforestation and conservation of biological diversity by planting micro forests (aka Guru Nanak Sacred Forests) in Punjab and other states and reviving native forest species of the region. By the end of March 2024, EcoSikh has planted 914 forests comprising 5,02,700+ thriving trees. These forests are situated in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Jammu & Kashmir. So far more than 100 native, rare and endangered, wild forest species have been conserved as live seed banks in these forests made with the Miyawaki Methodology.

The mission of EcoSikh is the conservation of the environment, and they are fully committed to this mission.

