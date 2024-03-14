ED attaches assets of Amira Pure Foods in over Rs 1,201 crore bank fraud case

New Delhi [India], March 14 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached the assets worth Rs 131.5 crore linked to the Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd in connection with the alleged fraud case of Rs 1201.85 crore under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, the officials said on Thursday.

According to the federal agency, it attached immovable assets worth Rs 131.5 crore which include huge land parcels situated at Karnal and Faridabad (Haryana) and residential houses in New Delhi and Gurugram.

"The ED has attached immovable assets worth Rs 131.5 crore which includes huge land parcels situated at Karnal and Faridabad (Haryana) and residential houses in New Delhi and Gurugram under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 belonging to the ex-Directors and group, subsidiary and associated companies of Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd in a bank loan fraud case," the ED said in an official statement.

The agency initiated an investigation on the basis of FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various section of IPC, 1860 against Amira Pure Foods Pvt Ltd, Karan A Chanana, Anita Diang, Anil Gupta and others for committing fraud, criminal misappropriation, criminal breach of trust and cheating causing wrongful loss to the tune of Rs 1201.85 Crore (approx.) to the consortium of banks led by Canara Bank.

ED investigation revealed that the accused entities in connivance with each other as well as other related and unrelated entities have illegally diverted loan funds sanctioned by the consortium of banks by way of transferring loan funds into the accounts of various shell entities under the guise of genuine business transactions.

Earlier, during the search operation under PMLA, 2002, various incriminating documents and cash amounting to Rs 1.01 crore were seized by ED, the agency added.

Further investigation is under progress.

