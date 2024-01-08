ED attaches properties worth Rs 2.88 cr in nursing recruitment scam case

New Delhi [India], January 8 : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) has provisionally attached movable and immovable properties worth Rs 2.88 crore including nine residential and business premises belonging to multiple persons accused in the nursing recruitment scam case, an official statement said on Monday.

ED also stated that four fixed deposits and five term deposits were also attached.

The probe agency said that the attached properties belong to the accused, PJ Mathew, Thomas Mathew, Celine Mathew, Joseph Mathew, Munavara Associates, Mahmood Naina Prabhu, Mathewsons Tours and Travels, Hi-Tech Business Services, Black Panther Security Services, Zulaiha Ummal Mohamood Naina and L Adolphus, in connection with the case of cheating nursing immigrants by collecting 100-fold more than the prescribed maximum amount of Rs 20,000 per nurse.

According to ED, its investigation revealed that PJ Mathew, Thomas Mathew, Celine Mathew, Joseph Mathew, Munavara Associates, Mathewsons Tours and Travels, Hi-Tech Business Services, Black Panther Security Services, Concord Transport Corporation, Carlton Builders and Engineers P, On The Go Restaurant, Mahmood Naina Prabhu, Rajan Verghese, Bincy Joseph, Zulaiha Ummal Mohamood Naina P and L. Adolphus, by commission of scheduled offences and other offences relatable to scheduled offences, derived or obtained the proceeds of crime in the form of movable and immovable properties.

"Hence the equivalent-value properties worth Rs 2.88 crore have been provisionally attached," ED said in a statement.

Earlier, a Provisional Attachment Order was also issued for the attachment of several movable and immovable properties totaling Rs 7.52 crore.

A prosecution complaint under PMLA, 2002, had been filed against accused PJ Mathew and others before the Special Court for PMLA Cases, Ernakulam and the same is pending, ED said.

Further investigation is underway.

