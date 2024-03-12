ED searches Haryana-based Krishn Buildtech on charges of siphoning homebuyers money

New Delhi [India], March 12, : The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) is conducting searches at Haryana-based Krrish Group namely Krishn Buildtech Pvt Ltd, involved in real estate and liquor business run by Amit Katyal and Rajesh Katyal.

According to sources, the search by the enforcement agency is on at 17 premises located in Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat, related to the investigation of alleged siphoning of homebuyer or plotbuyer's money to the tune of Rs 400 crores and parking the funds abroad.

The sources added Katyal has sent more than Rs 200 crores of homebuyer's funds to Sri Lanka and got his son Krishan Katyal passport of St Kitts and Nevis, surrendering Indian passport.

Earlier, Amit Katyal was also arrested by ED in Land for Job case, sources added.

ED had filed a Prosecution Complaint January 8 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 against Amit Katyal, Rabri Devi, Misha Bharti, Hema Yadav, Hridyanand Chaudhary and two companies viz. M/s A K Infosystems Private Limited, M/s A B Exports Pvt. Ltd. before the Special Court (PMLA), New Delhi in the Land for Job Scam. The Special Court had taken cognizance of the Prosecution Complaint on January 27.

