ED searches on Chettinad Group in Chennai enter Day 2

April 25, 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 25 : The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has continued its searches on premises linked to Chettinad Group for the second consecutive day in Chennai.

Searches are currently underway in 'Chettinad Cement' office in the Egmore area of the city.

The exact allegations against the Group are not yet known, and further details on the matter are awaited.

