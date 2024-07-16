EDB and iValue Group Announce Strategic Partnership to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Enhance Data Management for Enterprises

PRNewswire

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], July 16: EnterpriseDB (EDB), the leading Postgres data and AI company, and iValue Group, a leading technology aggregator driving value-added distribution in the APAC region, are pleased to announce a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing digital transformation and data management for enterprises across hybrid multi-cloud environments.

iValue Group recognizes the challenges companies face in managing complex data landscapes. Through this partnership, iValue Group will leverage EDB Postgres® AI, an intelligent platform for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads managed across hybrid and multi-cloud environments through a single pane of glass.

"Partnering with EDB allows us to offer our customers unparalleled solutions for their data management and application needs," said Shrikant Shitole, CEO of iValue Group. "Our partnership with EDB aligns perfectly with our mission to provide cutting-edge data management solutions that drive innovation, reduce costs, and enhance business agility. Together, we will empower enterprises to achieve greater performance, security, and scalability in their digital transformation efforts."

iValue Group's cloud-based CoE, iV-CoE, features 25+ integrated solutions from leading OEMs, streamlining technology adoption and amplifying partner growth. This expertise complements EDB's mission to enable customers to harness the full power of PostgreSQL for their most data- and security-intensive applications and workloads.

The partnership with EDB will further enhance the capabilities of these solutions, enabling customers to deploy Postgres in the most demanding enterprise environments. Customers can support both new cloud-native applications and existing enterprise applications at scale in on-premises datacenters and public clouds alike, while simultaneously increasing productivity for developers building applications on Postgres.

"We are thrilled to partner with iValue Group to expand the reach of our EDB Postgres AI platform," said Ramesh Mamgain, Vice President - India & SAARC at EDB. "By combining iValue Group's expertise with our platform's new capabilities, we are delivering innovative solutions that drive digital transformation and business success."

About EDB

EDB provides a data and AI platform that enables organizations to harness the full power of Postgres for transactional, analytical, and AI workloads across any cloud, anywhere. EDB empowers enterprises to control risk, manage costs and scale efficiently for a data and AI led world. Serving more than 1,500 customers globally and as the leading contributor to the vibrant and fast-growing PostgreSQL community, EDB supports major government organizations, financial services, media, and information technology companies. EDB's data-driven solutions enable customers to modernize legacy systems and break data silos while leveraging enterprise-grade open-source technologies. EDB delivers the confidence of up to 99.999% high availability with mission critical capabilities built in such as security, compliance controls, and observability. For more information, visit www.enterprisedb.com

About iValue Group

iValue Group, a leading technology aggregator, actively drives value-added distribution in the APAC region. With 15 years of business maturity, our ecosystem comprises 80+ top-tier OEMs and 1000+ partners, positioning ourselves at the forefront of digital transformation. Our focus? Purpose built solutions and related services, for securing and managing digital applications and data of enterprises, across hybrid multi-cloud ecosystem.

We enable our partners in Sales and Technical areas, fostering joint business development. Our cloud based CoE features 25+ integrated solutions from leading OEMs, streamlining technology adoption, and amplifying partner growth. With a significant presence in SAARC and Southeast Asia, we seamlessly merge local expertise with global efficiency. For more information, visit www.ivaluegroup.com.

