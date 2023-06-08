EDF Renewables condemns attack on its staff at Amreli in Gujarat

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], June 8: EDF Renewables, one of world's leading companies in the business of developing, building and operating renewable power plants across the Globe, has expressed deep concern over a recent incident in Gujarat where three company employees were attacked and grievously injured. The police have been informed and the investigations have started.

The company strongly condemns this cowardly act of violence of the most despicable kind.

EDF Renewables is a Global Renewable Energy company and is active in the Indian market, supporting and contributing to the ambitious targets of the Indian Government for the transition to India's clean Energy Roadmap.

"We are deeply concerned about the attack on our officials. One of the seriously injured colleague has been shifted to a medical facility outside Gujarat. Our teams are cooperating with the Gujarat police to ensure the perpetrators of this crime are brought to justice. We trust in the law of the land and the Gujarat Government," said Arne Lorenzen, CEO of EDF Renewables India.

The attack took place when the officials were doing their normal work at sites in Gujarat where they were ambushed by a group of aggressors. The employees who were attacked, were immediately admitted to the hospital for emergency treatment. They are getting the best available medical care.

All necessary legal and associated actions are being taken.

For any further communication, please reach out to social@edf-re.in.

