edForce Propels Indian IT into the AI Frontier with ProAI Launch

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 24: edForce today launched ProAI, a Futuristic Learning Product for the upskilling and reskilling of the Indian IT workforce on Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Deep Learning, GenAI, and related technologies. ProAI aims to catalyze the Indian IT landscape by equipping the workforce with essential skills in response to the escalating demand for skilled professionals in the field of emerging technologies that are being globally adopted.

ProAI, a revolutionary product is a strategic response to the industry’s demand for adept professionals who can navigate the complexities of AI technologies. Positioned as the driving force, ProAI empowers professionals to not only adapt but thrive in an AI-centric future. edForce, renowned for its innovative approaches to upskilling, is setting the stage for a transformative journey, demonstrating its commitment to preparing the Indian IT workforce for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead. ProAI is pivotal, shaping the workforce for a dynamic AI era.

Navigating the AI Landscape with ProAI:

Enthusiastic Adoption of AI: Recent surveys reveal that 98% of HR professionals and 91% of job seekers currently utilize AI tools for work. ProAI aligns seamlessly with this growing enthusiasm, positioning itself as the bridge between professionals and the transformative power of AI.

Generative AI Impact Forecast: The Generative AI Impact Forecast predicts that by 2030, 2.4 million US jobs will be replaced by an AI-skilled workforce. ProAI is positioned as a tangible solution to this impending challenge, offering a strategic approach to upskilling across the globe.

Global Shortage of AI Skills: Advances in AI are being slowed by a global shortage of workers skilled in deep learning, natural language processing, and robotic process automation. ProAI addresses this challenge not only by providing upskilling opportunities but by becoming a pivotal force in reshaping the narrative of AI talent scarcity.

Automation to Alleviate Skill Shortage: The demand for AI skills extends beyond the IT department, encompassing various sectors. ProAI recognizes this demand and positions itself as a solution to alleviate the shortage of skilled workers. By automating routine tasks and augmenting human capabilities, ProAI emerges as a vital tool in transforming the workforce for the AI era.

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO of edForce, emphasizes, “ProAI is more than just another portfolio of our offerings; it’s a response to the evolving needs of the industry. The statistics emphasize the growing significance of AI skills, and ProAI is our commitment to addressing this need. We aim to not only upskill individuals but to redefine the future of work in the age of AI.”

Insights into edForce's Phenomenal Growth:

Embedded within the fabric of ProAI’s launch is edForce’s remarkable growth trajectory. Having achieved a 5X growth, edForce is now poised to touch the 100 Crore mark by 2025, showcasing its enduring impact on the industry. ProAI, standing at the forefront, is not just a game-changer; it is a necessity in the rapidly changing landscape of Indian IT, ensuring that professionals are equipped with indispensable skills in the age of automation and AI.

About edForce:

edForce is the premier Bengaluru-based Workforce Upskilling Accelerator, renowned for providing comprehensive learning solutions to enterprises of all sizes. Trusted by industry leaders such as Infosys, Walmart, Siemens, Sony, Microsoft, and more, edForce delivers high-quality learning experiences in areas like AI, cloud computing, agile, cybersecurity, project management, and IT service management. For more information, visit https://www.edforce.co

