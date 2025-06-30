Edinburgh Salutes Indian Visionary Dr. Sandeep Marwah at Global Leadership Conclave

VMPL

Edinburgh [Scotland], June 30: A moment of national pride unfolded in the historic chambers of the Scottish Parliament and the majestic Edinburgh City Chambers as Dr. Sandeep Marwah, Founder of Noida Film City and Chancellor of AAFT University, was felicitated for his extraordinary achievement of ten world records in the fields of media, entertainment, and media education.

The prestigious recognition was conferred during the Viksit Bharat @2047 Conclave, a significant global forum celebrating India's vision for progress, unity, and leadership. The award was presented by Hon. Martyn Day, two-time Member of the British Parliament (House of Commons), in the distinguished presence of political and cultural dignitaries from India, the UK, and Europe.

Also gracing the occasion were Hon. Mani Kumar Sharma, former Minister of Healthcare, Human Services, and Social Justice & Empowerment, Government of Sikkim; Shri Kuldeep Shekhawat, President of BJP UK; Robert Masih Nahar, the first Asian elected to the Spanish Senate from Barcelona; revered Spiritual Guru Archana Didi; internationally acclaimed journalist Kumar Rakesh; and Rashmi Rai, social activist and reigning Mrs. Scotland Universe.

The event witnessed an impressive turnout from Indiaa diverse delegation comprising politicians, entrepreneurs, professionals, and changemakers, all gathered to witness the global acknowledgment of Dr. Marwah's unparalleled legacy.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his deep gratitude and humility. "I am overwhelmed by this honor in the land of ideas, vision, and values. These ten world records are not just personal milestones but symbols of India's growing influence in global media and education. I dedicate this recognition to my country, my colleagues, and every dreamer who dares to create."

Dr. Marwah, a global cultural ambassador and an architect of India's creative education ecosystem, has played a pivotal role in placing India firmly on the world map of media and entertainment through initiatives like AAFT, Marwah Studios, and ICMEI. His institutions have trained over 35,000 students from 145 countries, and he has been an advocate of art and cultural diplomacy through Indo-foreign cultural forums. Dr Marwah has been nominated as Cultural Ambassador by 84 countries of the World.

The award ceremony in Edinburgh marks another glorious chapter in Dr. Marwah's illustrious journeycelebrating his global vision, relentless spirit, and inspiring contribution to a Viksit Bharat.

