Edu Brain Overseas placed 1,200 students in international internships - Helping students in employment

New Delhi [India], October 17: Edu Brain Overseas, a global leader in international internships, proudly announces the successful Interns placement of over 1200 students in prestigious international internships worldwide. The destinations include top countries like the UAE, France, the US, the UK and Mauritius, Malaysia, among others, through partnerships with many of India's top govt. and private universities. These opportunities have provided students with invaluable global exposure and a gateway of placements abroad.

Edu Brain Overseas offers international internships across various fields, including Hotel Management, Hospitality, MBA, and BBA, Mass communication, Fashion Design allowing students to learn & Earn, develop essential professional skills, build a global network, and gain industry-related competencies such as time management, effective communication, and adaptability to different cultural and office environments.

As part of the esteemed Edu Brain Group, Edu Brain Overseas( Learn & Earn) is dedicated to shaping students' careers with expert support, including career counseling, visa assistance, and interview training. The company is recognized as one of the world's most trusted and delivery centric Abroad internships consultants, delivering exceptional opportunities for students to thrive globally.

Edu Brain Overseas(Learn & Earn) has offered a wide range of internship formats, including virtual, online, and physical internships. These flexible internship options have allowed students to pursue global opportunities even amidst travel restrictions. The internship duration is customizable, ranging from one month to twelve months, providing flexibility to suit students' schedules and preferences.

Edu Brain Overseas (Learn & Earn) also invites universities and colleges to collaborate on future internships to further expand opportunities for their students. Through partnerships with world-class foreign companies and institutions, Edu Brain Overseas continues to offer students unparalleled international exposure and career development prospects.

