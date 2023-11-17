Educart takes fight to pirates: Jharkhand police raid local shop, seize illicit CBSE sample papers

In a concerted effort to combat the surge in book piracy, the Jharkhand police on 4 November swooped down on ‘Barnwala Book Corner’, a local shop in Bokaro and apprehended the owner Suraj Barnwal for selling pirated copies of Educart’s CBSE Class 10 sample papers for 2024 session. Bokaro police arrested him and posted an FIR, putting him behind bars under IPC420 and Copyright Act 63.

The raid, executed with precision, uncovered a cache of low-quality pirated books, signaling a stern warning to counterfeiters amidst Educart’s countrywide clampdown on the compromise of academic integrity. Educart has made it very clear that students should not be fooled with low quality duplicate books of Educart by some unscrupulous shopkeepers. Similar raids will be conducted further in major cities of Bihar, Jharkhand, U.P. Orissa and Delhi as well in the coming few weeks.

During the raid, the authorities seized numerous copies of the pirated books, which were immediately distinguishable from the originals by their low-grade paper, shoddy print quality, and noticeably blackened images. The presence of the shopkeeper at the scene allowed for an on-the-spot apprehension with the pirated Educart materials in his possession.

Educart, a leading publisher known for high-quality CBSE & NEET Books, has initiated a rigorous campaign across India to put an end to the piracy of their publications. This campaign is an endeavor to protect the brand’s reputation and the learning experience of students who rely on Educart books for their exams preparations.

Reacting to the incident, an Educart spokesperson Ms. Mukti Gupta, Compliance Head, Agrawal Group of Publications said, “It’s essential for us to maintain the integrity of our educational tools. These pirated versions not only hurt our business but, more importantly, they detrimentally affect the quality of education for students who might unknowingly use them. Our pan-India offensive against piracy is not just about protecting our products, but about ensuring that the standard of education and the resources available to learners are not compromised.”

This recent police action signals a clear warning to those involved in the piracy trade and marks a step forward in Educart’s ongoing efforts to preserve the quality of educational resources provided to students across the country.

About Educart: Educart is a leading publisher of educational materials, under the umbrella of Agrawal Group of Publications, dedicated to providing high-quality study resources for students. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Educart has become a trusted name in the field of education.

