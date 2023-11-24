Education Planner Opens The Doors For International Students To University Canada West and Other Top Colleges in British Columbia

New Delhi (India), November 24: There are several foreign universities which attract the attention of Indian students. Apart from offering high-end education facilities, these universities also assure international students of global exposure. While getting admission in a prestigious foreign university is a goal for many, very few manage to make the cut.

In the last few years, one has seen the emergence of many educational platforms or counselling agencies that help students get admission in the college of their dreams. The one platform that has played an instrumental role in guiding a large number of Indian students and helping them get admission to their dream college or university is Education Planner. The platform has now partnered with University Canada West and is providing international students with the requisite guidance and support to enrol themselves in the university.

Talking about this partnership, a spokesperson from Education Planner says, “We feel extremely happy to have collaborated with University Canada West and got the opportunity to offer students and applicants with the guidance they need to pursue an educational course of their choice at the university. In British Columbia, the University of Canada West is known to be one of the most reputed educational institutions. Among other things, it has a reputation for being welcoming to students from India and other countries. Its intake of international students is higher than most other colleges and universities in the region.”

Established in the year 2004, the University Canada West has made a name for itself as a business and technology-oriented, teaching- focused institution which thrives on innovation. Apart from providing excellent educational services, the university also helps students connect with the business and technology community in the country and contributes towards them turning into leadership-ready graduates.

Elaborating on the partnership, the spokesperson from Education Planner states, “The University Canada West offers undergraduate and graduate degrees for domestic and international students. The university has received a 5-star rating from QS Stars. Four different admission processes or intakes are carried out every year during the months of January, April, July and October. Till now, we have successfully guided a large number of students towards getting admission in the university. Through its association with leading global companies, the university has helped a large number of international students get good professional opportunities.”

Along with University Canada West, Education Planner has tie-ups with several other prominent colleges and universities in British Columbia including Vancouver Community College, Acsenda School of Management, Capilano University, University Canada West, Lasalle College, Adler University, New York Institute of Technology, City University, Western Community College, Justice Institute of British Columbia, Alexander College, Coquitlam College, College of Rockies, University of Northern British Columbia, Northern Lights College and Trinity Western University.

Please visit www.educationplanner.io for additional information about Education Planner

https://instagram.com/educationplanner.io?igshid=MTk0NTkyODZkYg==

https://www.facebook.com/learninghighway?mibextid=ZbWKwL

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor