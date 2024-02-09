Educationist Minal Desai’s debut book Reschool launched

The groundbreaking book presents ideas for new-age schooling in a constantly changing world

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9: Reschool, the debut book by educationist Minal Desai was launched in Ahmedabad in the presence of leading academicians and book lovers on Saturday. The book has received widespread acclaim since its launch a month back and reaffirms Minal Desai's position as a thought leader in the field of education reform.

Reschool reflects Ms Desai's illustrious 20-year journey in education, blending courage and innovation. The book takes readers on a thought-provoking exploration of new-age schooling, drawing on her experiences studying Economics in the UK, co-founding a design start-up, and establishing Gems Genesis International School in Ahmedabad. Her unique perspective, combined with global insights and a touch of design genius, has earned her the moniker “The MasterNi”.

Reflecting on the book, Ms Desai, says, “Reschool is not just a book, but a call to action for anyone involved in education. We live in a world where change is the only constant, and schools need to adapt to cater to the evolving needs of the world. Reschool presents ideas that contribute to reshaping the narrative, reimagining possibilities and embracing the future fearlessly.”

In her debut book, Ms Desai tackles the pressing challenges faced by the education system today. Her book offers a refreshing perspective on the need for courage and care in education. She poses crucial questions about the evolution of schools, the attention battle with digital content, and the delicate balance between discipline and freedom in leadership.

Her engaging writing style, coupled with bite-sized chapters and deep insights, ensures that Reschool is not just another educational manifesto, but a dynamic guide that presents practical solutions for teachers, parents, students and education leaders. The book is a must-read for those seeking to navigate the challenges of the modern educational landscape.

Ms Desai's philosophy is clear – Reschool or be a relic. The book, available on leading e-commerce sites and bookstores, is an inspiration for all stakeholders in education to boldly embrace change and reimagine the future of learning.

