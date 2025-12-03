EduConnect Expo 2025 - One of the Biggest Educational Expo & Awards for Educators & Knowledge Influencers

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3: EduConnect Expo 2025, one of the largest and most impactful platforms dedicated to schools, teachers, knowledge creators, and school suppliers, was held at Balasaheb Thackeray Ground, Bhayander. Organized by Laxmi Book Enterprises and conceptualized by WoodCraft Events & Entertainment, the three-day expo saw an enthusiastic turnout of educators, principals, academic leaders, digital creators, and parents.

The inauguration took place in the presence of Actor Himani Shivpuri, a celebrated veteran of the Hindi film industry, and Shailesh Salaskar, Organiser of EduConnect Expo. The event featured large-scale exhibitions, interactive zones, workshops, panel conversations, and speaker sessions designed to foster collaboration and future- ready learning. With a footfall of over 10,000 visitors, EduConnect continued to position itself as one of India's influential education-focused gatherings.

The expo also hosted a panel discussion moderated by Marketer & Journalist Aarti Notiyal, featuring panelists Jaswinder Gardner, Urvashi Upadhyay, Aman Mathur, and Hearty Singh, who discussed creativity, digital influence, student motivation, and the evolving environment of modern education.

A major attraction on Day 1 was the EduConnect Awards 2025, celebrating outstanding contributors across education and digital knowledge influence. The awardees included Eshaanya Mmaheshwari, Kashif Tanwar, Gargi Kundu, Saurabh Khandagale, Gouri Tonnk, Piyali Toshniwal, Ruhez Amrelia, Mekhala Bawsay, Jay Desai, Sagar Visawadia, Aman Mathur, Tarun Wadhwani, Harish Solanki, Dhaval and Dimple, Roopam Lakhanpal, Shobhika Bali, Avani Dalal, Rakesh Kukreti, Vidhya Thakkar, Hearty Singh, Rajveer Singh, Aishwarya Shridhar, Kanisha Malhotra, Madhura Bhaganagare, Vaibhavi Marathe, Shripad Marathe, Sonal Kaushal and Rohit Mavle. The winners represented diverse fields including education, media and entertainment, social service, creativity, literature, finance, youth talent, and digital storytelling, reflecting the wide landscape of knowledge- driven influence in India.

The expo featured speaker sessions conducted by respected educators and industry experts, who addressed topics such as classroom innovation, student well-being, the integration of technology, and emerging academic practices. These sessions added immense value for parents and teachers seeking clarity on modern learning environments. One of the key voices was Prof. Shibu Nair, Renowned Indian Author, who also received the Visionary Educational Leadership Award shared a compelling message on inclusive education, stating, "True inclusion is not created by policies or classrooms it is created by teachers who look beyond marks, understand every child's story, and make each one feel valued, capable, and seen."

A special highlight was the Mafatlal Fashion Show, where students walked the runway in career-inspired ensembles representing various professional domains. The segment celebrated confidence, creativity, and future aspirations among young learners, drawing enthusiastic applause from the audience.

The second day of the expo continued with an impactful panel discussion moderated by Mr. Sudam Kumbhar, Principal at Shailendra Education Society. The panel featured prominent education leaders including Mr. Sadanand Raorane, Founder & Director of Milind Vidyalaya; Dr. Prakash Patil, CEO of Sinhagad Education Society; Dr. Vinay Raut, Secretary of Vidya Vikas Education Society; Mr. Rajaram Rasal; and Mr. Sanjay Patil, President of the Brihanmumbai Association of Heads of Secondary & HSC Schools. Their discussion focused on transformative educational issues, administrative reforms, and the growing need for holistic learning frameworks.

Day 2 further hosted another insightful panel discussion moderated by Mr. Mahesh Kudu, Principal and Counselor at Pratibha Vidyamandir Khanivade. The session featured Mr. Deepak Kulkarni, Founder of National Education Society who also received the Lifetime Achievement Award at the event also emphasized the pressure faced by institutions under RTE, stating, "Schools are fulfilling their duty under RTE, but without timely and fair reimbursement, even the most committed institutions are struggling to survive." Other panelists included Ms. Sangeeta D'Silva, Principal of NG Vartak High School and Junior College; Ms. Sophiya Loyid D'Abreo, Principal of Issac Newton Global School; Mr. Pramod Patil, Chairman of Samarth Gurukul Education Trust, Palghar; Mr. Arun Bhoir, Former Principal of Adarsh Vidyalaya, Virar; and Mr. Kailash Devare, Assistant Teacher at Vasantibai Vishnu Thakur Smarak Vidyalaya. The conversation addressed student-centric learning, teacher accountability, and evolving curriculum needs.

The expo also included Exhibitor Partner Awards, where participating brands and sponsors were felicitated for their contribution to enhancing the educational ecosystem exhibited at the event. This recognition celebrated innovation across publishing, stationery, technology, mobility, and learning tools.

Another significant highlight was the Educational Excellence Awards, where distinguished teachers and principals from various institutions were felicitated for their commitment to academic advancement, student development, and institutional leadership. These recognitions further emphasized the crucial role educators play in shaping the minds and futures of young learners.

Day 3 featured a focused academic panel discussion on "CBSE - Curriculum, Challenges, Ideas, Conclusion," moderated by Dr. Nikita V. Kothari, Principal of Indo Scots Global School. The panel included Ms. Rachna Sharma, Principal of Taramai Vartak Memorial Academy; Ms. Suvarna Aniruddha Karodi, Principal of Vidya Prabodhini English Medium School; and Ms. Vidya Patil, Principal of Dr.Shivajirao S. Jondhle International School, Asangaon. The discussion examined curriculum implementation, teaching innovations, and strategic pathways that support future-ready education.

Over 100 exhibitors showcased their products and services, with participation from leading brands including Kokuyo Camlin, Mafatlal, Chetna, Sundram, Navneet Toptec, Reegal Industries, Econama, Polo, Bal Bharti Publications, Madhuban, Viva Education, Force Motors, Intel QI, IDFC Bank, Bionic Scientific, Eicher, Props & Pixels Productions, Sky Books, and many more. Attendees engaged with live demonstrations, product displays, and educational tools designed to enhance learning and teaching experiences.

EduConnect Expo 2025 was supported by Tata motors and category partners including Mafatlal Uniform as the Uniform Partner, Camlin as the Art Workshops Partner, Paradox Museum as the Experience Partner, Mann e Securities as the Security and Surveillance Partner, Ronak Advertising as the Outdoor Media Partner, Shott India as the Gaming Zone Partner, Krishna Diamonds by Krishna Thakur as the Gifting Partner, Bubble Communication as the Media and Influencer Agency Partner, Orange Education as the Learning Partner, and Sutra by Dori as the Photo Ops Partner.

Teachers, parents and influencers from across Mumbai visited EduConnect Expo 2025 and engaged with conversations, brand showcases, interactive zones, stage activities, and collaboration opportunities at Balasaheb Thackeray Ground, Mira Bhayandar Road, from November 27 to 29, 2025.

