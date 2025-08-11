Eesha Agrawal Appointed Vice President of BJP Transport Cell Maharashtra Haji Arafat Shaikh Welcomes the Appointment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 9:International author and criminal lawyer Advocate Eesha Agrawal has been formally appointed as the Vice President of the Transport Cell, Maharashtra State, of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The appointment was marked by a welcome ceremony led by BJP leader and Transport Cell Chairman Haji Arafat Shaikh, who expressed confidence that her experience would bring fresh direction to the organization's work.

The formal induction ceremony, organized by the Navbhartiya Shiv Vahtuk Sanghatna, was attended by senior party functionaries including Vijay Kadechkar (Vice President) and Vinay More (General Secretary).

“Eesha Ji's unmatched legal expertise and visionary outlook will inject fresh momentum into the BJP Transport Cell. Maharashtra's transport sector faces complex challenges, and with her dynamic leadership, we will address them with clarity, courage, and commitment,”

— Haji Arafat Shaikh, Chairman, BJP Transport Cell.

In her address, Eesha Agrawal emphasized that for her, politics is not a means of attaining power, but a tool for driving meaningful change.

“The transport sector affects the daily lives of millions, and I want our policies to create impact not just on paper, but on the ground. As a criminal lawyer, my experience will help bridge the gap between law and policy,”

— Eesha Agrawal.

Outlining her priorities, she stated that improving the daily travel experience for commuters, ensuring safer and more convenient transport facilities, and implementing substantial reforms in public transport, traffic management, and road safety would be at the forefront of her agenda.

“Our work will begin from Mumbai, and we will gradually expand our policy initiatives to the state and national levels,”

— Eesha Agrawal.

Eesha Agarwal's professional and social contributions span a wide spectrum. After completing her law degree, she specialised in criminal law and played a crucial role in securing justice in several high-profile criminal cases. As an international author, her books have focused on themes such as social justice, women's safety, and legal reform. Her work and ideas have been presented on global platforms, where she has spoken candidly about India's social challenges.

In the social sector, Eesha has been actively involved in campaigns for women's rights, access to justice, and simplifying legal processes. She has conducted workshops to raise awareness about law and civic responsibility among youth.

Beyond her professional and social achievements, Eesha Agarwal has also made her mark in the glamour and public personality space. She was crowned “NariFirst Jewel of India (Empress Category)”, proving her ability to win hearts both through her professional expertise and her personal charisma. This honour reflects her multifaceted personality and diverse talents.

With her entry into politics, there is strong optimism that Eesha Agarwal will bring positive change to the transport sector.

