EET appoints Rob Wallace as CEO of EET Hydrogen Power

London, April 17 EET Fuels has announced the appointment of Rob Wallace as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EET Hydrogen Power, a planned hydrogen-ready combined heat and power plant (CHP) at its refinery in Stanlow, the UK.

Wallace has spent 25 years in the energy and utilities industry, with significant experience with companies such as Shell and Centrica. Most recently, Wallace was with the Irish electricity company, ESB, overseeing asset and plant commissioning, commercialisation, and the establishment of processes and procedures at all levels at ESB’s Carrington Power Station.

Later, Wallace took up a newly-created role in ESB’s Asset Development Team as Hydrogen Manager to deliver ESB’s Net Zero 2040 strategy.

As the CEO of EET Hydrogen Power, Wallace will oversee the construction and management of EET’s CHP plant – an integral part of the EET’s overall ambition to create an energy transition hub in North West England, which will include the UK’s first low-carbon process refinery and leading large-scale low carbon hydrogen production hubs.

EET Hydrogen Power will play a significant role in reducing emissions at Stanlow. More energy efficient than the current processes, the CHP will initially deliver a 13 per cent carbon dioxide emissions reduction from the site or 180,000 tonnes per annum.

Once powered by EET Hydrogen, a reduction of 740,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions will be achieved, equivalent to taking 350,000 cars off the road.

EET Hydrogen Power will contribute to EET Fuels’ decarbonisation ambitions. It adds further fuel switching capability beyond the 45 million pound hydrogen-ready furnace in construction at Stanlow (announced in 2022), a first of a kind in the UK, which will again be fuelled by EET Hydrogen.

Commenting on his new role, Wallace said, “Through its ambitious hydrogen and industrial carbon capture projects, EET has made tremendous steps in recent years to become a leading example of innovation and decarbonisation in the UK. I’m looking forward to working with the wider team to achieve these plans and support the region’s decarbonisation plans.”

Tony Fountain, CEO at EET, said, "We wish Rob Wallace a warm welcome to EET. He brings extensive knowledge on hydrogen and power development and will make a valuable contribution to successfully implementing our ambitious decarbonisation projects."

