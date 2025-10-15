EF Polymer Raises $17.8 Million in Series B Round

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: EF Polymer a trailblazing deep tech startup founded by Ankit Jain, Puran Singh Rajput, and Narayan Lal Gurjar, proudly announces the successful second close of its Series B funding round through a third-party allotment. With enthusiastic participation from investors across diverse industries, the total capital raised now stands at $17.8 million USDan emphatic endorsement of EF Polymer's mission to scale sustainable innovation across borders.

EF Polymer is the creator of 100% bio-based super absorbent polymers, developed from agricultural waste to address one of the world's most urgent challenges: water scarcity. These biodegradable polymers dramatically improve soil water retention, reduce irrigation needs, and empower farmers to thrive in drought-prone regions.

With cumulative global sales of 500 tons and over 5,000 tons of agricultural residues upcycled into high-impact, eco-conscious products, EF Polymer is a shining example of "Made in India" innovation making waves across the globe. The company's pioneering technology has earned praise from both the Prime Minister of India and the Prime Minister of Japan testament to its cross-border relevance and impact.

"This funding is more than a financial milestone it's a celebration of purpose-driven progress," said Narayan Lal Gurjar, Founder of EF Polymer. "We are deeply honored by the trust our investors have placed in us, and we remain committed to delivering sustainable solutions that uplift communities and restore ecosystems."

Demonstration projects are already underway in drought-stricken regions of France, Spain, Italy, and Portugal. With this new capital, EF Polymer will accelerate its R&D initiatives, expand manufacturing capabilities, and deepen its presence in key global markets including Japan and the United States.

Looking beyond agriculture, EF Polymer is now preparing to extend its breakthrough technology into new verticals including thickeners for the cosmetic sector, as well as products like ice packs and absorption sheets. These innovations reflect the company's commitment to harnessing bio-based science for everyday applications that are both sustainable and impactful.

About EF Polymer

Founded in Udaipur, India, EF Polymer is a visionary startup developing 100% bio-based super absorbent polymers that help farmers conserve water, improve soil health, and reduce environmental impact. With operations spanning India, Japan, and the USA, the company is redefining climate-resilient agriculture field at a time. EF Polymer also operates its major research facility in Japan, where cutting-edge development and global collaboration drive its innovation forward.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor