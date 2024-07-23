Effingut Expands into the Alco Beverage Domain, Bringing Legendary Brews to Every Occasion

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] July 23 : Effingut, In response to the increasing demand for excellent craft brews in convenient packaging, Effingut, a pioneering name in India’s craft brewing sector, is pleased to announce the introduction of its signature craft beers in cans. Since its founding more than ten years ago by Mr. Manu Gulati, Effingut has grown from a small brewpub in KP, Pune, to a national presence with a total of 11 outlets, which includes 4 brewpubs, 2 bistros, and 5 E2Go locations—all of which are well-known for their dedication to brewing excellence and innovation.



Effingut’s move into canned craft beers aligns with their vision to establish craft beer as a staple for every occasion, combining the convenience of cans with the exceptional taste and quality that define the Effingut experience. Each can embodies the essence of Effingut's true craftsmanship, ensuring that every sip delivers the same unparalleled style enjoyed at their brewpubs. Effingut's Bavarian Wheat Beer and inCider Ale Kashmiri Apple will be available soon in 500-ml cans across Pune and Mumbai, inviting beer enthusiasts to savour the taste of legendary craft brews in a new, convenient format.

“At Effingut, our journey has always been about crafting legendary beers that reflect our passion for quality and the joy of brewing true craft,” shares Mr. Manu Gulati, Founder of Effingut. “The introduction of our true craft beers in cans marks a legendary milestone in our mission to make exceptional craft beer accessible to all.”

With a repertoire boasting over 230 distinct beer styles, Effingut has captivated craft beer enthusiasts across India with its commitment to using only the finest ingredients and traditional brewing techniques. Following the success of their brewpubs and bistros, Effingut introduced E2Go growler stations, bringing the Effin Good craft beer experience directly to consumers.

“With the introduction of our craft beers in cans, we can proudly say that we have come an extraordinary way, ” adds Mr. Gulati. In addition, we look forward to unveiling two more exciting styles in the near future, further enriching our offerings and delighting our customers.”

“We believe in offering something for everyone,” adds Mr. Gulati. “By expanding into cans, we’re not only broadening our reach but also ensuring that our beers can be enjoyed wherever and whenever our customers choose.”

Effingut’s launch of beer cans marks a significant step in their journey to redefine the craft beer landscape, with the aim of becoming a pioneer in India for introducing craft beers in cans.

For more information on Effingut and their craft beer offerings, visit : https://www.effingut.com/

