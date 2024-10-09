Egis Celebrates Major Milestone with the Inauguration of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project's Southbound Arm

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 9: Egis, a global leader in the architecture, consulting, construction engineering, and mobility sectors, celebrated a key milestone with the inauguration of the iconic bow-string arch bridge connecting to the Bandra-Worli Sea Link of the southbound arm of the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The official inauguration took place on 12th September by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and other dignitaries.

As Project Management Consultant (PMC), Egis was responsible for design review, construction supervision, and ensuring compliance with technical specifications and contractual obligations. The team's expertise was instrumental in overcoming key engineering challenges, such as the construction of the 136-meter bowstring arch bridge span.

Beyond the technical aspects, Egis provided specialized training and workshops to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation staff on contract management and project supervision. These efforts are designed to build local capacity and ensure the long-term success of the project's operations and maintenance.

Commenting on the achievement, Sandeep Gulati, Managing Director, Egis in India, said, "We are immensely proud to have played a key role as the Project Management Consultant for the Mumbai Coastal Road Project. The Mumbai Coastal Road Project, particularly Package II, encompasses groundbreaking engineering feats. The project includes the construction of dual 4-lane highway, sea bridges, a 136-meter bowstring arch bridge span, and India's first-ever use of monopile foundations, with diameters ranging from 2.5 to 3.5 meters. The package also features 31.5 hectares of reclamation, a 3 km sea wall/breakwater, a jetty, and interchanges stretching 1.3 km over the sea and 1.6 km on land, along with underground car parks. Notably, as a major urban highway project secured by Egis in India and is a symbol of what is possible with innovative engineering, dedication, and collaboration align. We believe the Mumbai Coastal Road will transform the city's connectivity, and we are committed to ensuring its continued success."

As part of Egis' ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and global carbon neutrality by 2050, the Project incorporates several innovative eco-design solutions. These include the creation of an artificial coral reef to promote marine life, translocation of corals in line with Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) amendments, and the use of natural rocks for sea walls instead of tetrapod's. Additionally, the bridge's steel structure was redesigned to protect marine fauna, and trees within the project area were translocated to safeguard the local environment.

