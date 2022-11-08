Egis - transporting UMI conference & Expo 2022 to the next level

Egis, the French subsidiary in India, participated in the Urban mobility India Conference & Expo 2022 from 4th to 6th November 2022 in Kochi, Kerala.

During this event, Christian Laugier, Group Business Development Director, Egis intervened for a keynote speech and discussed - 'Egis: Global overview and Presence in India' at the French Country Seminar organised by Business France India - The French Trade and Investment Commission of France in India, on November 4th from 2.30 to 4pm.

Vasudha G Sharma, Chief Commercial officer, Egis in India participated in a roundtable focussing on 'Smart Mobility: Tackling the twin challenges of Congestion & Emission'. Other topics of discussion by Egis have been public transport systems, free-flow tolling, low carbon and bioclimatic design and operation of roads and infrastructure and carpooling lanes.

Egis in India: Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. Since 1995, Egis Group has worked closely with government and private operators to support India's continued development. Headquartered in Gurgaon, Egis has offices in Lucknow and Mumbai with project offices in every corner of India. A total of 3,000 employees, deliver innovative and sustainable engineering design and material technologies to clients in India.

Christian Laugier, during his keynote speech said, "In the last 27 years, Egis in India has delivered over 500 successful projects that have not just been innovative and complex but also award winning. We credit the excellent pairing of the world-class expertise with local knowledge and best-practices that enabled the success in this country. India has always been a strategic market for us, and we are bullish to further expand and entrench our leadership position in the country."

Major projects in India:

The Statue of Unity, Gujarat

The Coastal Road of Mumbai

Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT)

Dam Rehabilitation & Improvement Project (DRIP)

Line 3 of the Mumbai metro

Project Management for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

The value-added offering from Egis includes integrated services across all major engineering disciplines such as operations, maintenance of various projects, delivering major infrastructure from seaports to airports, metro and rail, urban services, water, energy, and tourism.

Global footprint with a local perspective: In 2021, Egis was ranked No 1 in France and 22nd global ranking of engineering companies worldwide by the well-known Engineering News-Record. As a pioneer in innovative solutions such as BIM and digital twins, the company has delivered numerous successful projects in more than 120 countries.

"Congestion & Emission are the twin challenges that Egis is addressing with its integrated approach for planning, design and engineering of Smart & Sustainable mobility. Egis has developed a solution specifically for development of Low Emission/ Clean Air Zones that aims at redefining the approach to urban mobility with significant benefits to both, the traffic situation in the city as well as the health of its residents," said Vasudha G. Sharma, Chief Commercial Officer, Egis during the round table discussion.

Egis is an international player active in the consulting, construction engineering and mobility service sectors. We create and operate intelligent infrastructure and buildings capable of responding to the climate emergency and helping to achieve more balanced, sustainable, and resilient territorial development.

With operations in 120 countries, Egis places the expertise of its 18,000 employees at the disposal of its clients and develops cutting-edge innovation accessible to all projects. Through its wide-ranging fields of activity, Egis is a central player in the collective organisation of society and the living environment of citizens all over the world.

Business France is the national agency supporting the international development of the French economy. Responsible for fostering export growth by French businesses, as well as promoting and facilitating international investment in France.

For further information, please visit:

