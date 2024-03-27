Eicher inaugurates a new state-of-the-art dealership in Ahmedabad

Dedicated to catering to Eicher truck and bus customers in Ahmedabad, Gujarat 10th APCO Motors Pvt Ltd location in Gujarat state

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 27: Expanding its footprint in Gujarat, Eicher Trucks & Buses, a business unit of VE Commercial Vehicles Ltd., continues to strengthen its presence in Ahmedabad with the inauguration of its new 3S dealership, APCO Motors Pvt Ltd. Strategically located just 20 km from the city center, this state-of-the-art facility is poised to cater to the needs of Eicher truck and bus customers in Ahmedabad and surrounding areas.

Located along NH48, a vital transit route connecting Udaipur and Ahmedabad, the dealership provides easy accessibility for both local customers and transit vehicles. Its proximity to the Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation (GIDC) enhances its appeal to the local population engaged in industries such as textiles, wood products, mineral-based industries, and engineering.

Boasting a spacious display area spanning 50,000 square feet, APCO Motors Pvt Ltd offers a comprehensive range of services to customers. The multi-bay dealership is equipped to handle vehicle servicing needs, including routine service, emergency repairs, and accident repairs; the dealership ensures a seamless experience for customers. Additionally, the facility includes a sales office, display area, a dedicated spare parts section, utility rooms, driver amenities, wheel alignment section, and a specialized training room.

Commenting on Eicher’s expansion in Ahmedabad, Mr. Vinod Aggarwal, MD & CEO, VECV, said, “At Eicher, our relentless commitment to our customers is evident in our nationwide network expansion efforts. Our goal is to prioritize customer satisfaction and enhance their productivity and profitability through our Vehicle Uptime Solutions. I extend my best wishes to APCO Motors' entire team on the inauguration of their new dealership.”

In addition to the Ahmedabad dealership, APCO Motors Pvt Ltd operates seven other branches across Gujarat, including setups in Narol, Aslali,Sanathal, Mehsana, Himmatnagar, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Junagarh & Bhavnagar. Each facility is dedicated to delivering a best-in-class service experience to Eicher Truck and Bus customers.

Eicher Trucks and Buses, a business unit of VECV, offers one of the widest product ranges, from 4.9-55 Ton GVW trucks and 12-72-seater buses. All these products are produced on Eicher's most innovative BS VI solution – EUTECH6 which offers the most reliable engine technology and best-in-class fuel efficiency.

Eicher takes pride in being the first player to introduce a 100% connected range of vehicles with its advanced telematics solution- My Eicher, and the industry-first 5.5 T GVW electric truck, the Eicher Pro 2055 EV. The products are enabled by the industry-first Eicher Uptime Centre, and segment-specific benefits such as enhanced logistical efficiency in e-commerce, superior uptime in construction and mining as well as passenger safety in buses.

About VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV):

VE Commercial Vehicles Limited (VECV) is a joint venture between the Volvo Group and Eicher Motors Limited. In operation since August 2008, the company includes the complete range of Eicher branded trucks and buses, Volvo Buses, exclusive distribution of Volvo Trucks in India, engine manufacturing and exports for Volvo Group, non-automotive engines and Eicher component business. A multi-brand, multi-division company, backed by innovative products & services, VECV today, is recognized as an industry leader for modernizing commercial transportation in India and the developing world.

