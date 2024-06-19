E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati and Imarticus Learning Launch Advanced Program in Generative AI

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 19: Established in 1994, IIT Guwahati is designated as an Institute of National Importance and has quickly risen to become the sixth member of the elite IIT fraternity. Driven to bring about the amalgamation of technology and creativity, the E&ICT Academy at IIT Guwahati, in partnership with Imarticus Learning, the leading edtech organisation for upskilling and professional education, has launched Advanced Certificate Program in Generative AI.

Artificial intelligence has taken the leap with Generative AI. Given its ability to profoundly support human skills and expertise, it is built to disrupt the way we work, transforming the workforce of tomorrow. It is imperative that professionals not only understand the possibilities of Generative AI but also equip themselves with the knowledge to navigate inevitable organisational changes.

The Advanced Certificate Program in Generative AI by E&ICT Academy, IIT Guwahati is spread over a course of 6 months, the program hinges on a renewed focus on skills that leverage human capabilities and automation. With 140 hours of training, along with 3 days of campus immersion at IIT Guwahati, the program provides a learning experience that will enable learners to pioneer new roles of the future.

The program gives learners a deep understanding of Generative AI enabling them to build Gen AI models. This equips them to steer the organisation with vision, adaptability, and human-centric processes that harness the potential of Generative Artificial Intelligence.

It also equips learners' with hands-on experience using industry-standard tools, live sessions with IIT Guwahati faculty and industry professionals, and access to IIM Jobs & Hirist, aiding in the process of job recommendations and networking.

As an added advantage, all aspirants who enrol will also get an opportunity to access LinkedIn Learning for 6 months to strengthen their Generative AI concepts. Once the course is successfully completed, a prestigious certification is awarded by E&ICT, IIT Guwahati, showcasing the learner's ability to lead the transforming industry scenario.

The Director of IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal said, "At IIT Guwahati, we're pioneering a transformative journey with the launch of our Advanced Certificate Program in Generative AI in collaboration with Imarticus Learning. This initiative marks a significant stride towards equipping professionals with the tools and insights essential for navigating the evolving landscape of artificial intelligence."

Mr Nikhil Barshikar, Founder and CEO at Imarticus Learning, added, "We are thrilled to join hands with the E&ICT Academy of IIT Guwahati to build a cutting-edge program that leverages Generative AI, tailored to the evolving demands of the industry. We are pushing beyond conventional limits to equip professionals, marketers, developers, and Gen Zs not just with skills, but with a visionary approach."

To be eligible for this program, an individual must have graduated with a minimum of 50% in topics such as Computer Science/Engineering/Math/Statistics/Economics or have completed post-graduate studies in these fields. Prior experience in machine learning concepts and techniques is preferred among candidates.

The Generative AI program is a perfect option for all Gen Z tech users and marketers who look forward to saving time with the applications of generative AI. The program employs seasoned experts who will mentor the applicants once they start their learning journey. Aspirants will get a deeper understanding of Gen AI in Text Generation, Image Generation, Audio & Video Generation along with data augmentation. By using the latest tools and systems, learners ensure their market preparedness by gaining knowledge and practical skills for real-world applications.

About IIT Guwahati

IIT Guwahati is India's finest research and engineering institute (7th among the top ten universities), with academic programs commencing in 1995. With 11 departments, 7 multidisciplinary academic centres, and 5 schools, the institute is a prominent hub for engineering, science, and humanities disciplines, offering a wide range of programs from BTech to PhD. IIT Guwahati is renowned for its world-class facilities, superior research capabilities and cutting-edge scientific instruments. It has even been ranked number 1 university in 2019 by Hackerrank and ranked number 2 on the basis of the research work that it carries out.

About Imarticus Learning

Imarticus Learning is a leading Edtech company in India, offering high-quality, industry-specific education via innovative technology, specialised training, career assistance, and mentorship from industry professionals. It has impacted over 10,00,000 careers within a decade through leading-edge curriculums, highly experienced faculty, and over 500 global partnerships with leading institutions and corporations. Imarticus Learning seeks to upskill existing and future workers to fulfil various industries' current and upcoming job market demands. Its objective is to provide learners with valuable learning experiences, educate them with industry-specific skills, and prepare them to take on multiple job roles in their sector.

Imarticus Learning is renowned for its unique teaching methodology, including immersive live lectures (online and offline), peer-to-peer discussions, hybrid learning modules, industry-focused seminars, capstone projects, guest lectures, soft skills training, etc. It offers courses that prepare learners for successful careers in data science, analytics, finance, banking, and technology.

