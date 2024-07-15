Eight Chandigarh University students to represent India in Paris Olympics 2024

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], July 15: The pursuit of excellence at Chandigarh University is not only restricted to academics but it's also transcending far beyond the classroom settings and laboratories to delve deep into the world of sports, and nurturing and honing sporting prowess of budding athletes to transform them into national and international achievers in the firmament of sports is an integral part of the ecosystem nurtured here. As a result, students from Chandigarh University have been excelling at national and international sports competitions.

Bringing laurels as many as 8 students of Chandigarh University have qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 scheduled to be held in France from 26 July to 11 August 2024.

Chandigarh University students Bhajan Kaur (Archery), Arjun Babuta (Shooting), Sanjay (Hockey), Reetika Hooda (Wrestling), Akashdeep Singh (Race Walking), Palak Kohli (Para-Badminton), Yash (Kayaking),and Aruna Tanwar (Taekwondo) have made Chandigarh University proud by qualifying for Paris Olympic Games 2024.

Bhajan Kaur, the archery sensation clinched Gold Medal in the Archery event in the World Cup Qualifiers held in Antalya, Turkey, a performance par excellence that has earned her a berth in Indian squad to represent India in Olympic Games.

Kaur will be representing India at Paris Olympics in Individual Quota which is allotted to the archers from 8 top-performing countries in the world.

Kaur, an 18-year-old BA student at Chandigarh University, performed exceedingly well in a thrilling final to trounce top-seeded, Mobina Fallah of Iran by a score of 6-2 (28-26, 29-29, 29-26, 29-29). Earlier, Bhajan Kaur defeated world number 10, Moldovan archer, Alexandra Mirca by 6-2 (27-26, 28-27, 26-27, 27-26) in the semi-finals.

Bhajan Kaur has won bronze medals at the Hyundai Archery World Cup in Paris, France and World Archery Youth Championship in Limerick in the year 2023. She has also participated in the Archery World Cup stage held in Medellin, Colombia (2023). Kaur has made not only the university but the country proud by winning the gold medal in the 41st NTPC Senior Recurve National Championship 2022. She has also won one gold and two silver medals in the Asian Grand Prix Circuit (2022) before this.

Another student of Chandigarh University, Arjun Babuta, who is pursuing MBA from CU has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 in shooting. Arjun has won a silver medal in the ISSF World Cup Shooting (10m Air Rifle Mixed Team) 2024 in shooting. Yash, another student of CU, has qualified for Paris Olympics 2024 in the Kayaking event in water sports.

Similarly, Reetika Hooda, a student of BA has also qualified for the most coveted international games. Earlier, Reetika has won a gold medal in the under-23 Asian Championship 2022. Hooda is India's wrestling world champion and the second Indian to win a gold medal in the under-23 category in the World Wrestling Championship. Owing to her marvelous achievement in the field of sports, she also had the honor of meeting Prime Minister, Narendra Modi.

Another student of CU who is pursuing BP Ed, Akashdeep Singh, a native of Barnala, Punjab has secured berth in the Indian contingent to Olympic Games. He has won a gold medal in the men's 20km race walking event at the Asian Race Walking Championships held in Nomi, Japan in 2023.

Sanjay, who will be part of the Indian Hockey team at Paris Olympic is a student of BA at Chandigarh University. He was part of the Indian squad that won gold medal in Asian Games in 2023.

Moreover, two more students of CU, Aruna Tanwar, Indian Para Taekwondo athlete, currently the world number 4 in the W-49 kg, K43 event category (athletes with an impairment or amputation of both arms below the elbow) and badminton player Palak Kohli, who won a bronze medal in the BWF Para-Badminton World Championship, are also set to showcase their sporting prowess in the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Congratulating the students for remarkable performances based on which they secured berth in the Indian contingent to Paris Olympic Games, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor of Chandigarh University, Satnam Singh Sandhu said, "Apart from being a pioneer in the realm of academics, Chandigarh University also lay special emphasis on holistic development of its students. It indeed is a proud moment not just for the country but for Chandigarh University as well as 8 students from the varsity have secured berth in the Indian contingent to the Paris Olympics."

"Apart from the state-of-the-art sports infrastructure and professional coaches who hone the talent of athletes, Chandigarh University has allocated a budget of Rs 8.5 crore this year to ensure sports development in the campus. This also includes Major Dhyan Chand Scholarship of Rs 3.84 Crore," the Chancellor added.

CU provides modern sports infrastructure and equipment and budding athletes are trained under the watchful eye of professional coaches and experienced trainers.

Apart from this, CU also provides financial assistance to sportspersons in the form of monthly scholarships. Currently, 1183 students including 562 girls who have been availing scholarship in CU, out of which 407 students are getting 100% scholarship. These students get free special diet, sports kits, expenses to visit sports competition venues, coaching expenses, hostel and other facilities are all borne by the CU.

