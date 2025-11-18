Eight-Year-Old Delhi Boy Discovers Asteroid via NASA-Affiliated Search Campaign

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 18: An eight-year-old from Delhi has made waves in the scientific community after identifying a new asteroid candidate in a NASA-affiliated citizen-science programme.

Adhrit Raj, a student at Delhi Public School, Vasant Vihar, during his Diwali vacation, took part in a campaign organised by the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC). Using sequential deep-sky images captured by a telescope in Hawaii, he discovered a faint point of light whose slow motion did not match any known asteroid.

After carefully measuring its movement, Adhrit submitted his findings. IASC scientists reviewed the data and validated his discovery, assigning it the provisional designation P12gx1l - Asteroid Candidate. If further observations confirm its orbit, the object will receive a permanent name, and Adhrit's contribution will become part of the asteroid's official record.

Beyond astronomy, Adhrit is also a published author of three books, an international spelling bee champion and a robotics enthusiast. His fascination with space began during the COVID-19 lockdown when he received a small telescope at age four. From his first view of the moon, he knew he wanted to reach for the stars.

Evenings in his home are spent under the glow of a star projector, where he studies constellations, practices naming them, and hones his observational skills. According to his family, this quiet routine helped him develop the patience and discipline required for scientific discovery.

The IASC collaboration he participated in attracts thousands of participants globally each year, giving citizen scientists access to professional-grade astronomical data. But very few make a validated discovery making Adhrit's achievement all the more significant.

Adhrit's discovery marks a bright moment in India's growing involvement in space science. He hopes to continue participating in sky-survey campaigns, deepen his understanding of orbital mechanics, and make more contributions to astronomy in the years ahead.

