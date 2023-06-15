Eka Life Ltd. & Dotom Realty announced the launch of Midmarket Market Premium Residential Project, Domain in GMLR- Govandi

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15: Govandi, an extension of Chembur in Central Mumbai has been in centre of all infrastructure development making it one of well-connected location in Mumbai. GMLR, (Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road) in Govandi, is well within the reach of following connectivity landmarks - Freeway- 5 mins, SCLR-7 Mins, BKC connector-10 Min, Eastern express highway- 7 Mins, Sion - Panel express way - 7 Mins making it one of the most preferred locales of central Mumbai. The 20-25 mins travel time to the sublime localities of Mumbai like South Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, International Airport & BKC has driven the real estate appreciation story of GMLR-Govandi.

Govandi in GMLR has seen a record-breaking appreciation of more than 45 per cent in two consecutive 7-year pricing cycle, in comparison to its other vicinity micro-markets. Average price appreciation of GMLR is 20 per cent more than its vicinity micro-markets during the same period. Govandi has been the highest real estate price appreciation in the entire central Mumbai. (Source Magic Bricks). Govandi being an affordable high growth market and being the prime connectivity nodal point has a great future appreciation potential in the residential space.

Ajay Munot Founder & CEO Eka Life Ltd. & former CEO, Adani Realty & Emmar India Ltd., added that the choice of location is key for the success of Real Estate development & at Eka Life all our business decisions significantly revolve around the current & future potential of the location because we believe that Homes are always built for future & it should always add value to our customers throughout the life cycle of the project & specifically Govandi in GMLR would be a location to watch out for in coming days. He also stressed on the importance of good onsite customer experience & efforts have been made to deliver fantastic customer experience at the all-new sales gallery with inbuilt show residence to showcase the Realtime life experience.

Ketan Musale, Founder & MD Dotom Realty, with a track record of delivering 1000+ homes in Mumbai always believes in designing a perfect product. He says that real estate is high engagement high involvement purchase & unless you have offered a perfect liveable space there is no room for customer delight. Musale being an architect himself says that Domain has been designed with lot of heart & this is going to be one of the tallest towers in central Mumbai. No compromise shall be entertained in the quality of construction or layout of the homes at Domain. With fabulous 360-degree uninterrupted view of beautiful skyline & Vashi creek qualifies Domain to a premium residential segment that too at prices of value residential segment. Domain is one of the few projects in Central Mumbai being built after undergoing a wind tunnel analysis done by CPP Sydney, Australia to ensure stability of construction & M70 grade concrete mix for strength with Aluminium formwork for speedy, consistent & excellent finish.

Domain, the Tallest Luxury, has 2 towers with 33 floors, Rooftop Amenities and MULTI LEVEL CAR PARK facilities by Wipro-PARI. The project is designed to suit The New Age Luxury, with 10+ modern amenities. This project hosts a good retail space at the ground level which will add to the future conveniences. Domain the Tallest tower in Govandi would be the first luxury residential landmark to boast 12000 + square feet of space dedicated to host 10+ amenities at 350 feet high.

