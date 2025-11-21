EKAL BLSP - CSR 2025: A Historic Step Towards Nation Building Through Education, Successfully Held at Bharat Mandapam

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: The CSR Department of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad successfully organized "EKAL BLSP - CSR 2025: Education for Nation Building" on 11 November 2025 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. The event witnessed the participation of more than 550 attendees, making it one of the most impactful CSR-focused gatherings devoted to rural and tribal education.

The primary objective of the event was to mobilize greater CSR support for accelerating education, cultural values, self-reliance, and social transformation in rural and tribal regions. It also showcased how the Ekal Abhiyan is transforming millions of lives by making education the foundation of nation building.

The programme was graced by distinguished dignitaries including:

Shri Suresh Bhaiyyaji Joshi (Former Sarkaryavah, RSS),

Shri Piyush Goyal (Union Minister of Commerce & Industry),

Dr. Jitendra Singh (Minister of State, Independent Charge, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions),

Sh. Laxmi Narain Goel (Chairman, Trust Board - BLSP),

Shri Virendra Sachdeva (Delhi State President - BJP),

Dr. Anil Agarwal (Sanghchalak, Delhi Prant - RSS),

Shri Kapil Khanna (President, Delhi [Indraprastha] Prant - VHP),

Shri Anil Gupta (General Secretary, Delhi Prant - RSS),

Shri Ashok Agarwal (Chairman, Globe Capital Market Ltd. & Mahashatakveer - BLSP),

along with members of the Trust Board, Advisory Board, Managing Committee, Chapters, CSR Department, Women's Wing, Youth Wing, and senior functionaries of Ekal Abhiyan.

Shri Subhash C. Agarwal (Trustee & Chairman, CSR Department, BLSP) extended a warm welcome to all guests and participants.

National Chairman Shri Neeraj Raizada presented an insightful overview of Ekal's nation-building initiatives and encouraged corporations to expand their CSR participation in Ekal's mission.

Key CSR contributors were felicitated during the ceremony. Cultural performances by the Ekal Surtal Team captivated the audience with patriotic songs, depictions of India's cultural unity, and a touching theatrical rendition of the Ramayana.

Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, while appreciating the Ekal Mission, remarked that "Ekal is one of the greatest success stories of this century." He emphasized that Ekal's work is not merely organizationalit is a national movement. He added that if 50 crore Indians contributed even ₹1,000 per year, the pace of social transformation in India would multiply significantly. He also highlighted the need to redefine the concept of employment, noting that government jobs are not the only measure of livelihood.

Former Ma. Sarkaryavah Bhaiyya ji Joshi, in his inspiring address, stated that "Ekal is a central conduit of values and training for both tribal and urban society." He said that true education reflects in one's conduct, and that being a good human being is more important than merely earning wealth. He added, "We must not only be donors, but people who give with heart." He noted that while society produces many lawyers, doctors and officers, the true aim should be to create noble human beingssomething that Ekal Abhiyan is effectively nurturing.

National President Shri Akhil Kumar Gupta expressed heartfelt gratitude to all participants and appealed for continued support and engagement with Ekal.

EKAL BLSP - CSR 2025 has reaffirmed that when society and the corporate world come together with a shared resolve to uplift the nation through education, "Education for Nation Building" becomes not just a mottobut a living reality.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor