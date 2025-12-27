Ekal Run 4.0 Held in New Delhi to Promote Education and Social Outreach

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 27: Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, Ekal Yuva BLSP Organised Ekal Run 4.0 at Gandhi Darshan, Birsa Munda Ground, drawing participation from nearly 3,000 runners as part of efforts to expand the outreach of the Ekal movement.

The event included 10 km, 5 km and 1 km race categories, enabling participation across age groups. Winners in each category were awarded, while all participants received medals and certificates.

The initiative aimed to generate awareness on issues related to Rural Education, Healthcare and Social Development, while reinforcing the principles of education, service and civic engagement.

The programme was attended by Vijender Gupta Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary BJP Delhi, Dr Anil Aggarwal, Sanghachalak, RSS Delhi Province, and Kapil Khanna, President, Delhi (Indraprastha Province), Vishwa Hindu Parishad, among other dignitaries.

Addressing the gathering, Vijender Gupta said that such initiatives help strengthen public participation in social causes and commended the organisers for the orderly conduct of the event.

The event received support from sponsors including APL Apollo, SMC, Bikanerwala, Calcetto, AG Organica, Globe Capital, Jainco Buildcon, Richlook, Worldfa, Surya and Snapup.

At this program, from Ekal Abhiyan, Lalan Sharma ((Kendariya Pramukh Ekal Abhiyan) and Khemanand Sapkota (Kendriya Sah Abhiyan Pramukh) were present. From Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad, Vineet Kumar Gupta "Lohia" (Trustee) and Subhash C. Agrawal (Trustee), Akhil Gupta (National President), Rajiv Aggarwal (National General Secretary), Sunil Gupta (National Joint General Secretary), Vijay Gupta (National Treasurer), and S. N. Bansal (Chairman, National Advisory Board) attended the event. Kishan Kumar (President, West Delhi Chapter), along with several key office bearers from the Women's Department and various BLSP chapters, were also present.

The event was coordinated by the Ekal Yuva team under the guidance of Bharat Lok Shiksha Parishad Central team and led by Yatin Jain (Chairman), Akshat Sharma (President), Rakesh Bansal (Mentor), Sagar Aggarwal (Vice President), Abhay Goyanka (General Secretary), Vidhi Goyal (Treasurer), Rahul Garg and Ayush Jain (Joint General Secretaries) and Kamal Bansal (Executive Member).

