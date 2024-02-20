EKAL Varshik Amrit Mahotsav-2024 Attracts Over 150 Million Donation In A Single Day

New Delhi (India), February 20: The Bharat LokShikshaParishad organized the EKAL Varshik Amrit Mahotsav-2024 at Hotel Le Meridien, Connaught Place, New Delhi. The event witnessed prominent individuals and companies being honored for their generous contributions towards the EKAL campaign, which aims to provide education to millions of children across the country.

EKAL, through its EKAL Abhiyan, operates EKAL Vidyalayas that offer free education to children in rural India. These schools are sustained by donations, with major support coming from companies such as SBI Capital, GAIL, SMC Global Securities, IRFC, and others. The EKAL Annual Celebration 2024 saw significant individual and corporate donations, totaling more than 150 million rupees in a single day.

Subhash C. Agrawal, Chairman of the Trust and CSR Department, said, “Education is the cornerstone of holistic development. Through EKAL’s PanchmukhiShiksha approach, we are nurturing a generation that embodies knowledge, health, culture, awareness, and self-reliance.”

Abhay Chandalia, Vice Chairman of EKAL-CSAR, said, “EKAL stands as a sentinel against societal challenges. With a commitment to social change, we strive to build a nation resilient to issues such as religious conversions, Naxalism, Maoism, terrorism, rural-to-urban migration, illiteracy, diseases, and poverty.”

Akhil Gupta, National President of Bharat LokParishad, said,”Connecting hearts for a cause—EKAL’s mission transcends boundaries. We aim to bring philanthropists together to support the education of needy children in rural and tribal areas. EKAL is not just an initiative; it’s a movement for a brighter future.”

Sunil Gupta, Joint Secretary, said, “In the tapestry of EKAL, every thread represents hope. As we raise funds and promote education, we are weaving a fabric of positive change. Together, we can ensure that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education and a promising future.”

Since its inception in 1989 with 60 EKAL Vidyalayas in Jharkhand, the EKAL Abhiyan has expanded to reach one lakh Vidyalayas nationwide. These schools, with an average of 25-30 students, operate six days a week for three hours, focusing on foundational education, basic arithmetic, general science, and fundamental social studies.

EKAL has also made significant strides in women’s empowerment, with 50% of students in EKAL Vidyalayas being girls. The campaign boasts a 72% representation of female teachers, 22% full-time female workers, and 40% of women trained in IT working at GRC centers. The program also includes women instructors in organic nutrition gardens and EKAL On Wheels, contributing to the nearly equal participation of boys and girls in educational programs.

Prominent personalities such as Raj Chawla, Praveen Kant, Karan Garg, Rajni Chawla, Vijay Kapoor, Avinash Matta, Anand Khandelwal, Sabina Vasudeva, and others actively participated in the celebration.

