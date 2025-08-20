Ekatva Group, Thane’s premier real estate developer, shares their vision for the next phase of their growth story with their motto, The Power of Oneness

The motto is representative of the group's sustained belief in community-first development

Having delivered more than 27,00,000 sq. ft of commercial and residential spaces, Ekatva Group is now pursuing the ambitious target of adding 22 lakh sq. ft of premium residential and next-generation commercial projects

This announcement marks a turning point in the brand's journey, reflecting a shift to more progressive goals, while still staying true to the organisation's founding principles

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Ekatva Group, a name synonymous with forward-looking, inclusive, and sustainable development in Thane, unveils its guiding motto: The Power of Oneness. More than a phrase, it reflects a founding philosophy—that true progress is possible only when people, ideas, and purpose move as one.

From our earliest projects to today's most ambitious developments, oneness has been the foundation of how we build—bringing together communities, stakeholders, and partners in shared value creation.

“Ekatva was born from a simple yet powerful idea – real estate should do more than provide square footage; it should enrich lives.”

We began as a small, passionate team committed to design, quality, and community. Today, that vision endures in every project we craft—developments that stand as symbols of trust, innovation, and togetherness.

Through our Oneness Principle, we bring together:

Detail and Dedication: Every element—from land acquisition to handover—is executed with care, reflecting our deep commitment to quality and relationships.

Every element—from land acquisition to handover—is executed with care, reflecting our deep commitment to quality and relationships. People and Purpose: We understand the dreams of our customers, creating homes and spaces that are personal, functional, and inspiring.

We understand the dreams of our customers, creating homes and spaces that are personal, functional, and inspiring. Today and Tomorrow: We think long-term, delivering value not just for investors, but for residents, employees, and future generations.

At Ekatva, The Power of Oneness isn't just a motto—it's the way we build a better world.

Whether with Opal Square or Ekatva Signet, we have always held ourselves to these elevated standards and focused on building communities,” shared Hiren Chheda, Founder & Managing Director Ekatva Group & Chairman Commercial Development MCHI Thane. He adds that the emphasis on oneness stems from their emphasis on shared vision, shared success, and spaces where people feel connected not only to where they live or work, but also to one another.

Today, in addition to being Thane's leading commercial real estate developer, especially in terms of the number of projects successfully completed, Ekatva Group has also essayed a key role in shaping the commercial landscape of Wagle Estate. They are now committed to expanding their portfolio with projects that prioritise thoughtful design and sustainability. On the residential front, the group's focus has been on creating well-designed, high-quality living spaces. Their recent projects reflect their commitment to timely execution, aesthetic design, and overall liveability — values that continue to define their approach to homebuilding.

While Ekatva Signet offers residences that combine elegant design with social terraces and community zones, encouraging neighbours to connect, Opal Square blends premium workspaces and urban convenience, complete with a working universe that fosters interaction and a sense of community. The Olive sets a new benchmark by integrating collaborative workspaces, lifestyle amenities and unique design elements that promote both exclusivity and sustainability. Orbit Business Hub sets a new benchmark by integrating boutique workspaces with functionality and conveniences that shall help small and medium enterprises to network and thrive in an elegant setting.

To date, Ekatva Group has developed over 27,00,000 sq. ft across residential and commercial projects. As the makers of Wagle Industrial Estate, they have played a defining role in shaping Thane's business district and transforming the city's skyline. From landmark commercial hubs to premium residences, Ekatva Group projects have reimagined how Thane lives, works, and grows.

Looking ahead, Ekatva Group is highly optimistic about Thane's real estate potential, particularly in the commercial segment. They have spotted and tapped tremendous opportunities for growth and are currently planning to launch approximately three projects over the next 12 months, with built-up areas ranging from 1.5 to 4 lakh sq. ft. Additionally, they are in the advanced stages of finalising mid to large-scale redevelopment projects within Thane. The organisation is actively exploring partnerships with landowners to bring more impactful developments to life across the city.

The group describes the idea of Oneness as being both a milestone and a starting point. Over the next five years, they aim to add over 20 lakh sq. ft of new development across premium residential and next-generation commercial projects. Every new venture will carry forward their commitment to design excellence, sustainable practices and spaces that inspire a sense of belonging.

About:

Ekatva is a real estate brand that believes in one simple truth- to create genuine landmarks that stand the test of time and create a cohesive community that grows with synergy.

Our community first approach ensures that all those involved; from our labourers and our employees, to our customers and their families; feel like they are part of a larger unit that seeks to deliver the best experiences.

Please log in for more details – https://www.ekatvagroup.com/

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor