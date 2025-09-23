Ekta World Strengthens Redevelopment Footprint with 20+ Projects in Bandra-Khar-Santacruz

All projects completed within a 3–4-year timeframe from launch

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 23: Ekta World, one of Mumbai's most respected luxury real estate developers, has completed 20+ redevelopment projects in the Bandra-Khar-Santacruz (BKS) belt, building a total built-up area of 1.80 million sq. ft. over the past two decades.

Each of the projects, completed well within stipulated timelines of three to four years, is a showcase of ageing housing societies having transformed into modern residential landmarks. Packed with amenities such as clubhouses, gyms, swimming pools, rooftop lounges, landscaped areas and ample parking, these redeveloped societies represent a significant lifestyle enhancement for hundreds of families rehoused through the process.

Customisation options, including jodi apartments and bespoke layouts, have further enhanced liveability and community satisfaction in the projects. Ekta World has also mandated sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting and eco-friendly materials across its projects, supported by a rigorous three-tier quality check mechanism to ensure timely delivery and construction excellence.

The BKS Ekta reinforces the market holds particular significance for Ekta World, as the company's headquarters and promoters' residence are also located in the area. This deep local connect, coupled with a strong relationship with investors, channel partners and vendors, has helped the brand's positioning as a redevelopment partner who can be trusted.

Speaking on the achievement, Mr. Vivek Mohanani, CEO and Managing Director of Ekta World said, “Completing around 20+ redevelopment projects is a great milestone for Ekta World and reflects the trust reposed in us by housing societies in the BKS belt. Our primary focus for the next three to five years will remain on redevelopment in this micro-market, given our deep roots and longstanding relationships. We feel that great design may draw inspiration from global icons, but true homes are built with care and heart. For Ekta World, it is this philosophy that defines everything we do and is the reason we create spaces we would be proud to live in with our own families.”

Looking ahead, Ekta World is set to further strengthen its presence in premium redevelopment across Mumbai's western corridor, with a continued focus on high-value neighbourhoods such as Juhu, Bandra, Khar and Santacruz. The company's vision is to create residences and commercial spaces that go beyond luxury, offering design integrity, maintain sustainable practices and follow community-centric planning. By prioritising timely delivery and a customer-first approach, Ekta World seeks to redefine the skyline while honouring the trust received across generations. With its upcoming real estate portfolio, Ekta World is at the forefront of ultra-luxury living, setting new benchmarks for redevelopment in suburban Mumbai.

