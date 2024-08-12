EKTA World Unveils expansive 30,000 sq ft clubhouse, CLUB TRILOGY, at EKTA Tripolis, Goregaon W; Sonu Sood graced the occasion with his presence

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 12: EKTA Tripolis has proudly announced the launch of CLUB TRILOGY, a stunning new clubhouse that sets a new standard in luxurious living. The grand unveiling was celebrated with a high-profile inauguration ceremony, featuring acclaimed actor and philanthropist, Sonu Sood. Renowned architect Reza Kabul, who was instrumental in bringing this vision to life and adding a touch of architectural brilliance to the project, was also present at the event.

Vivek Mohanani, MD & CEO of EKTA World, expressed enthusiasm about the new clubhouse, stating, "We are thrilled to introduce CLUB TRILOGY, which epitomizes our dedication to offering a lifestyle that seamlessly blends luxury, convenience, and well-being. Our collaboration with international brands like Evander Holyfield, for the gymnasium, is a testament to the global lifestyle we want our residents to experience."

Covering an expansive 30,000 square feet, CLUB TRILOGY offers a comprehensive array of world-class amenities that cater to a wide range of needs and preferences. A unique highlight of CLUB TRILOGY is the Evander Holyfield Gym, the first of its kind in Goregaon, featuring cutting-edge fitness equipment and facilities.

Sonu Sood added, "I am delighted to be part of this launch. I strongly believe that fitness and wellness are crucial for a healthy lifestyle. Therefore, EKTA World is offering true luxury to the residents of EKTA Tripolis with the launch of CLUB TRILOGY."

Among the standout features of the club is the serene swimming pool, which provides a tranquil oasis for relaxation and recreation. For movie enthusiasts, the mini theatre offers a state-of-the-art cinematic experience, perfect for enjoying the latest films in comfort and style. The modern squash court and vibrant games zone cater to those seeking fitness and entertainment during their leisure time.

The dynamic Zumba Zone provides a dedicated space for high-energy fitness sessions. At the same time, the versatile yoga zones, available indoors and outdoors, are designed to promote holistic well-being and serenity. Families will find the Hop N Bop Soft Play Zone a delightful addition, offering a playful environment tailored for children's enjoyment.

In addition to these recreational facilities, the chic cafeteria serves as a stylish venue for gourmet coffee and snacks, adding a touch of elegance to the clubhouse experience. The fully equipped Business Center caters to professional needs, providing a conducive environment for work and meetings. For events and gatherings, the elegant Banquet Hall, with a capacity of up to 170 guests, offers a sophisticated setting for special occasions. Expansive open recreational spaces provide ample room for leisure and socializing, further enhancing the clubhouse's appeal.

The launch of CLUB TRILOGY represents a significant milestone for EKTA Tripolis, following the successful completion and handover of over 250 residences within the EKTA Tripolis project. To further elevate the launch, EKTA Tripolis has formed strategic partnerships with leading brands, aligning with the overarching vision, Life's Different Here. These collaborations underscore the commitment to excellence and innovation that define CLUB TRILOGY.

For information, visit https://www.ektaworld.com/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2479780/EKTA_World_CLUB_TRILOGY.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor