Ekya Schools Unveils 'Ekya Vana' a Living School Where Nature Leads Learning

Bengalore (Karnataka) [India], November 15: Ekya Schools announced the launch of Ekya Vana today, the first nature inspired K-12 school for conservation and sustainability in Bangalore, that redefines learning through nature and purpose. Built as a living ecosystem, Ekya Vana invites children to learn with the environment nurturing curiosity, compassion, and stewardship.

For over 15 years, Ekya Schools, a part of the CMR Group of Institutions, has redefined what education can be, building schools that blend global best practices with the vision of nurturing creative, compassionate, confident learners and problem solvers, empowering them to make a difference in the world. From its early years programs to K-12 institutions, Ekya's philosophy has always been grounded in making learning meaningful and relevant to the real world. After the successful launch of Ekya Nava the first purpose based school in India for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, Ekya moves on to introduce its next purpose based school Ekya Vana.

Ekya Vana is a bold step forward by Ekya Schools towards shaping education that not only prepares students for the future, but also teaches them to sustain it. The world today needs changemakers who understand that progress and preservation can go hand in hand. As climate change, biodiversity loss, and urbanization redefine our shared future, education must evolve to meet these challenges.

Launched during Ekya's FIND festival 2025, Ekya Vana emerges as India's first purpose-driven school dedicated to conservation, sustainability, and environmental innovation, offering learners the tools to create an abundant and equitable world.

Speaking on the occasion Dr. A. N. Yellappa Reddy, IFS (Retd.) Former Secretary, Dept of Ecology, Environment and Forests, Govt of Karnataka, Member, Karnataka High court, Lok Adalat said "Only children can be the true teachers of the future: because it is they alone who can protect and care for Mother Earth. If we nurture their curiosity and love for nature, they will become the guardians our world needs."

Joining him in the launch was Padma Shri recipient Dr. K. Ullas Karanth, Emeritus Director, Centre for Wildlife Studies who reiterated "Conservation must move beyond slogans and become a way of life. My hope is that students at Ekya Vana, and their generation, will lead us toward healing the planet and rekindling our connection with nature."

The occasion was also graced by Dr. Biswajit Mishra, Chief Conservator of Forests Government of Karnataka who during his address said, "Ekya Vana inspires young guardians to understand our challenges and become part of the solution. My best wishes to these future stewards of nature." Along with Dr. K.C. Ramamurthy, IPS (Retd.), Chairman, CMR Group of Institutions and CMR University, and Former Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha), Dr. Sabitha Ramamurthy, President CMR Jnanadhara Trust, Chancellor, CMR University and Shri Jayadeep K.R. Reddy, CEO, CMR Group of Institutions, Pro Chancellor, CMR University and Director, Ekya Schools.

"At Ekya Vana, we've worked on curating a learning experience that goes beyond traditional education. Rooted in nature and driven by purpose, our school is guided by a clear vision: to help learners make a difference through curiosity, compassion, and stewardship of the Earth. Everything we do from masterclasses to immersion camps is designed to make learning real, relevant, and deeply connected to the world around us," said Dr. Tristha Ramamurthy, Founder and Managing Director, Ekya Schools.

Ekya Vana is more than a school, it's a movement towards education for a sustainable future, where learning is not confined to classrooms but extends to the living, breathing world. With this launch, Ekya Schools continues to lead the way in shaping the future of education.

The school is designed as an ecosystem of learning: outdoor classrooms, butterfly & herb gardens, composting units, nature-workshops and eco-labs form the core of the experience.

The academic framework is anchored in four key pathways: People & Planet, Earth Care, Living Systems and Energy & Innovation, connecting global sustainability themes with real-world learning.

The FIND Festival is Ekya Schools' flagship event for exploring the future of learningbringing together students, educators, thought-leaders and industry to reimagine education.

