Elan Group and Ajay Devgn's NY Cinemas Hosted 900 Gurugram Police Officials and Their Families for a Special Screening of Singham Again at Elan Epic Mall

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 12: In an inspiring tribute to the city's real-life heroes, Elan Group and NY Cinemas hosted an exclusive, first-of-its-kind screening of the highly anticipated film Singham Again, bringing together over 900 Gurugram police officers and their families. The special screening was recently held at NY Cinemas in Elan Epic Mall, Sector 70, SPR, Gurugram.

This unique initiative was a gesture of gratitude and respect towards the city's police force, honouring their tireless dedication to maintaining law, order and the safety of residents. With Singham Again, an action-packed film embodying courage, justice and heroism, officers and their families were treated to a thrilling cinematic experience that mirrored their commitment to these values. This event marked a memorable day for the officers and their families, uniting them in admiration for the heroism they bring to their roles each day.

Sumit Chaudhary, Head - Business Development of Elan Group said, "At Elan Group, we are deeply grateful for the dedication, service and sacrifice that Gurugram's police officers embody every day. Hosting this special screening of Singham Again is our way of recognizing their invaluable contributions. We hope this gesture not only provides a moment of enjoyment and relaxation for them and their families but also reflects our utmost respect and appreciation."

Dr Arpit Jain, IPS, DCP Headquarters, Gurugram said, "We are thankful to Elan Group and Ajay Devgn for this thoughtful gesture, which acknowledges the dedication and hard work of our officers and families. It is an immense honour to be recognized alongside our colleagues and loved ones. The movie Singham Again embodies the values of courage, justice and service that we strive to uphold every day. This experience inspires us to continue serving with pride and commitment."

Rajeev Sharma, Chief Operating Officer of NY Cinemas said, "NY Cinemas extends its heartfelt gratitude to the dedicated police officers for their commitment and service. We are honored to have hosted this special screening for the Gurugram police. NY Cinemas is deeply committed to creating meaningful experiences and making every community feel valued in each city we operate in."

Elan Group has consistently demonstrated its commitment to community engagement and social responsibility. In the past, Elan has organized exclusive movie screenings for frontline healthcare workers, educators and underprivileged children, crafting memorable experiences for those who positively impact society. These events offer them an opportunity to unwind and enjoy, while Elan expresses its heartfelt gratitude for their contributions. Through these initiatives, Elan Group reaffirms its dedication to honouring those who make a difference in the lives of others.

