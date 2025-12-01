Elan Group Joins Hands with Fortis; Bringing 24x7 Healthcare Services to Residents of Upcoming Ultra-Luxury Residential Project in Sector 49, Gurugram

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 1: In a move that brings a world-class healthcare facility directly to residents' doorsteps, Elan Group has joined hands with Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI), Gurugram a leading multi-specialty hospital in India, to offer world-class healthcare services to the residents of its upcoming ultra-luxury residential project in Sector 49, Gurugram.

With the on-site healthcare facility accessible 24x7, residents will have seamless access to high-quality primary healthcare and wellness programs, ensuring timely and reliable medical attention within the comfort of their homes. Elan Group will develop the centre, while FMRI will manage operations through a team of experienced healthcare professionals.

Through this association, residents will benefit from a comprehensive range of complimentary and discounted medical services, including free vitals monitoring, first aid, dressings, injections, and fortnightly internal medicine consultations, providing added convenience and improved healthcare accessibility. The initiative includes discounts on diagnostic tests, health check-up packages, and inpatient department (IPD) services at Fortis Gurugram. To further prioritize residents' health and well-being, round-the-clock ambulance services will also be available.

Beyond clinical care, the collaboration will further enrich community life through regular wellness activities, including yoga sessions, preventive health camps, and awareness drives to encourage a culture of holistic health and preventive care.

Speaking about the association, Mr. Vineet Dawar, President-Sales & Strategy, Elan Group, said, "At Elan Group, our vision has always been to shape communities where every aspect of modern living is elevated with thoughtfulness and purpose. Integrating FMRI's healthcare expertise enables us to establish world-class healthcare as a fundamental pillar of our residential ecosystem. This initiative goes far beyond providing the best of healthcare facilities. It's about creating an environment where families feel protected and empowered to prioritize their health every single day."

Commenting on the collaboration, Mr. Yashpal Singh Rawat, Senior Vice-President & SBU Head, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, said, "Our collaboration with the Elan Group embodies a shared commitment - placing health and well-being parallelly at the heart of contemporary living. At Fortis, we believe today's families deserve more than reactive medical care: they deserve continuous guidance, preventive support, and the confidence that expert medical care is always within reach. By establishing an on-site medical centre, residents will be able to prioritize their health effortlessly, every day."

Established in 2013, Fortis Memorial Research Institute (FMRI) is the flagship hospital of Fortis Healthcare and one of India's most advanced medical institutions. Spread across an 11-acre campus with 330 beds, 15 state-of-the-art operating theatres, and 99 dedicated ICU beds, FMRI delivers cutting-edge care across over 55 specialties, including neurosciences, cardiac sciences, orthopaedics, oncology, and organ transplants. Recognized for its world-class healthcare infrastructure, clinical excellence, and patient-centric approach, FMRI continues to set benchmarks in tertiary and quaternary care.

By bringing together Elan Group's vision for future-ready living and Fortis' medical expertise and mission to extend trusted medical care beyond hospital walls, the association sets a new benchmark for integrated wellness within ultra-luxury residential developments, ensuring that residents experience not just a place to live but a healthier, more secure, and meaningfully enriched way.

Elan Group was established with the aim of revolutionising the Principles Of "Trust, Quality & Sustainability" In the Real Estate Industry. Over the Past Decade, these foundational values have driven the Company's Remarkable Growth, positioning Elan as A Leader in The Luxury Real Estate Sector. The Group's Unwavering Commitment to Delivering Exceptional Experiences and Pioneering Innovation Has Set New Benchmarks in The Industry. With a Vision to 'Build the Future,' Elan Group is dedicated to transforming the Indian Realty landscape through its Ultra-Luxury Projects Across the Commercial, Residential, and Hospitality Sectors.

