Elder care facilities turn to Dozee's remote patient monitoring solutions to transform assisted living for patients

, a pioneer in Contactless Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, today announced its partnership with Priaashraya Healthcare Pvt Ltd., a trusted elder care facility.

Through this partnership, elderly patients will be continuously monitored to identify health deterioration early, get access to medical intervention and thus enable family member's stay on top of one's parents' health.

Dozee's sensors and advanced algorithms will monitor and analyze cardiac, respiratory and motion parameters and assist doctors in the early detection of possible patient deterioration.

Dozee also provides a Mobile app for family members and caretakers to get periodic updates of health data of elders to ensure that family members are remotely connected to their loved ones.

Currently, India has about 110 million older people and that amounts to 8% of the overall population. Geriatric patients with chronic comorbid conditions find it difficult to interpret worsening of his or her conditions effectively and generally correlate restlessness or other difficulty to sheer old age.

Dozee's Remote Patient Monitoring and early warning systems accurately picks up trends of vitals and uses AI to triage and identify any deterioration. The system also sets appropriate alerts so that timely doctor evaluation can happen and timely intervention is enabled. This insight into continuous vitals data paired with the ability to maximize patient compliance helps doctors address both the psychological and physiological needs of the patient in real-time.

Made in India, Dozee's contactless Remote Patient Monitoring device has been launched with a 98.4% medical grade accuracy after successful clinical trials conducted with over 1000 subjects at NIMHANS and Sri Jayadeva Institute. Apart from its use in hospitals, the device also allows healthcare providers to remotely monitor patients' vital signs, receive updates and deterioration alerts from home and other care settings outside the hospital.

The solution includes an integrated early warning system for patients in the post-discharge, outpatient settings and hospital-level home care settings. Dozee helps patients, their family members, and healthcare providers with real-time data and alerts, enabling early identification of clinical deterioration.

Dozee works on a technology called Ballistocardiography (BCG), a non-invasive method that tracks vibrations from every heartbeat, respiration & smallest of body movements. Dozee has built a proprietary Dozee Health Intelligence System that extracts biomarkers and vital parameters from the noisy vibration data captured by the sensors.

It enables the continuous (more than 100 times per hour) and accurate monitoring of a patient's heart rate, respiratory rate, and other clinical parameters like sleep apnea, myocardial performance metrics without coming in contact with the patient.

It comes with an industrial grade contactless sensor, communication pod and cloud-based patient monitoring tool with an AI-powered triaging system which captures real-time body vitals, and provides round-the-clock monitoring for patients who were previously manually monitored only every couple of hours.

The device also features an extensible platform where it integrates with other devices such as SPO2 sensor, ECG and temperature sensor to provide the entire suite of vitals parameters. The consistent stream of patient data aids the medical staff with early detection of patient deterioration and notifies the care team of any abnormalities before it becomes critical.

The company has seen a strong adoption of its Remote Patient Monitoring Solution for Hospitals, the Dozee Pro, which converts any bed into a Step-down ICU at a fraction of cost in both public and private settings.

Dozee, the brainchild of IIT graduates and has been developed after five years of deep research conducted in partnership with leading hospitals, notably NIMHANS, Sri Jayadeva Institute and AIIMS Jodhpur. The company has raised over INR 139 crore and also recently acquired international regulatory certifications of IEC-60601 and ISO 27001, aimed towards global adoption of its product.

Supporting Quotes

S N Praveen, Director, Priaashraya Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

"When it comes to caring for the elderly, transparency is key. The seamless flow of information from our center to the family helps in a huge way. Monitoring assistance, especially during COVID, where dependency on medical staff goes up, is another aspect Dozee helps with. Technology is the bridge that can support our care efforts and reduce anxiety with data."

Mudit Dandwate, CEO & cofounder, Dozee

"In the age where everyone turns to geriatric nurses for elderly care, Dozee can be a virtual nurse for one's aging loved ones following surgery or if they are recovering from an illness. With the strong mobile phone penetration in India, people can now easily collect and monitor their parents' health data in real time, effectively shifting health care from the hospital to home or an elder care facility. Our vision is to reduce stress for patients as well as caregivers and better manage all aspects of one's life - including chronic diseases."

