Electric Airport Taxis from Refex eVeelz Begin Operations at Bengaluru Airport

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 5: A new fleet of electric vehicle (EV) Airport Taxis from Refex eVeelz by Refex Group's Green Mobility vertical has been introduced at the Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru today to mark the World Environment Day. The new EV fleet comprises 175 compact SUVs and comes in two colours - teal and pink.

Sharing more details about the sustainability initiatives, Hari Marar, Managing Director & CEO of Bangalore International Airport Ltd, said, "At BIAL, our commitment to environmental sustainability drives us to continually innovate. The introduction of the EV taxi fleet and the tree planting drive are significant strides towards reducing our carbon footprint and enhancing the green spaces within the airport. As many as 100 trees have been planted in the campus showcasing our dedication to nurture and revitalise the surroundings and also create greener spaces. With a strong focus on providing sustainable ecological solutions, these dual initiatives will positively contribute to the ecosystem and improve the overall experience for the passengers and the local community."

Passengers can book the new EV Taxis, either at the airport taxi stands in both terminals or through the BLR Pulse mobile application. While the teal-coloured SUVs echoes BLR Airport's unwavering dedication to sustainability, the pink ones are for female passengers, also operated by female drivers. As an enhanced safety measure, each female passenger is provided with a 'Pink Card' with contact numbers of duty manager, local police and ambulance services.

Speaking on the occasion, Anil Jain, Managing Director, Refex Group said, "Refex's Green Mobility vertical is on a mission to provide reliable, safe and cleaner options of commute through Refex eVeelz. Our 100% company owned and leased EV fleet, our driver partners, and our processes provide a safe and eco friendly commuting experience."

With Refex eVeelz fleet in action, over 50 percent of the fleet at the airport has become electric. The carbon emissions from the BLR airport will be reduced drastically and this will prove beneficial to the immediate airport surroundings and beyond.

Bangalore International Airport Ltd continues to work towards attaining its long-term vision of transitioning all vehicles at BLR Airport to sustainable options. The successful implementation of semi-robotic aircraft towering vehicles and EV vehicles on both airside and landside is contributing to broader environmental goals, fostering a greener future for all.

Refex eVeelz by Refex Green Mobility Limited is one of India's all-electric 4-wheeler fleet which has been launched in Bengaluru. They offer 100% EV fleet, drivers, infrastructure and technology for a safe commuting experience. Refex Green Mobility Limited (RGML) & Refex EV Fleet Services Private Ltd. (REVFSPL) together constitute Refex Group's Green Mobility vertical, which is one of India's leading business organisations serving multiple business verticals. Within a short span since its launch in March 2023, Refex eVeelz has covered more than 75 lakh kilometres which translates to abating nearly 3.75 lakh kgs of CO2 equivalent. The end-to-end monitoring via a command-and-control centre and the tech-based routing, alerts, and notification are some of its key features. Refex eVeelz offers e-mobility solution to passengers (corporates and individuals) 100% electric vehicles, technology platform and support teams.

Refex Group is one of India's leading business organizations that started as a Refrigerant Gas refilling and bottling company, and has now been operating for over two decades expanding into Renewables, Ash and Coal handling, Medical Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, Green Mobility, Airports and Transportation, among other such business verticals. It has been a 21-year journey of learning, serving stakeholders, building resilience, and agility that Refex has traversed where it has aimed for excellence. The organisation relies on a strong foundation of principles such as integrity, diversity, dedication, commitment, and competitiveness, and keeps its customers' and shareholders' interest at the core.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor