Electric vehicle sales soar under PM E-DRIVE scheme: Centre

New Delhi, Nov 5 The electric vehicle (EV) sales have seen a record surge under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, reflecting the growing momentum of EV adoption, the Centre said on Tuesday.

Through initiatives like the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS) and the PM E-DRIVE schemes, electric two-wheelers (e-2W) sales have surged to 5,71,411 units in 2024-25.

During the same period, sales of electric three-wheelers (e-3W), including e-rickshaws and e-carts, reached 1,164 units, while electric three-wheelers in the L5 category hit 71, 501 units.

Approved recently by the Union Cabinet with a financial outlay of Rs 10,900 crore, the scheme came into effect on October 1 and will remain in force until March 31, 2026.

“The primary goal of the scheme is to accelerate the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs), develop essential charging infrastructure, and establish a robust EV manufacturing ecosystem across the country,” said Ministry of Heavy Industries in a statement.

The key objective is to speed up the transition to electric vehicles by offering upfront incentives for EV purchases and encouraging the development of charging infrastructure.

The scheme seeks to reduce transportation-related environmental impacts and improve air quality while promoting an efficient and competitive EV manufacturing sector in line with the Aatmanirbhar Bharat initiative.

This will be accomplished through a phased manufacturing program (PMP) to boost domestic manufacturing and strengthen the EV supply chain.

The Ministry said it is leading the nationwide push for electric vehicle adoption, contributing to India's ambitious net-zero target for 2070.

The scheme aims to incentivise approximately 24.79 lakh electric two-wheelers (e-2Ws). Only e-2Ws equipped with advanced batteries are eligible for this incentive. Both commercially registered and privately owned e-2Ws can benefit from the scheme.

The initiative is designed to incentivize around 3.2 lakh electric three-wheelers (e-3Ws), covering registered e-rickshaws/e-carts or L5 category vehicles.

A budget of Rs. 500 crore has been allocated for deploying e-ambulances under this scheme.

The scheme aims to promote the adoption of electric trucks to reduce CO2 emissions and establish e-trucks as a key logistics solution in the future. A fund of Rs. 500 crore has been set aside to incentivize the use of e-trucks.

A total of Rs. 4,391 crore is allocated for the procurement of 14,028 electric buses by State Transport Undertakings (STUs)/public transport agencies.

The scheme aims to establish a robust network of public charging stations, including 22,100 fast chargers for e-4Ws, 1,800 for e-buses, and 48,400 for e-2Ws and e-3Ws, boosting user confidence.

These charging points to be installed in key cities with high electric vehicle penetration and along select highways. The total outlay for charging infrastructure under the scheme is Rs 2,000 crore.

The upgradation of testing agencies with an outlay of Rs 780 crore under the aegis of ministry has been approved.

