Electromech Infraprojects, a data-center MEP specialist, secures strategic investment from AIG Direct, Blue Lotus, and leading family offices

New Delhi [India], November 21: Electromech Infraprojects Ltd ("Electromech"), a specialist in data center and large-scale MEP infrastructure projects, has secured additional growth capital from a consortium of global and domestic investors.

The round includes international institutional investors such as AIG Direct (an existing investor) and Auxano Dawn Fund-I, managed by Blue Lotus Capital Advisors LLP. Electromech also received investments from leading Indian family offices, including Vyom - the Jaisinghani Family (promoters of Polycab), JB Mody Enterprises LLP (original promoters of JB Chemicals), Inoventures (Manish Choksi), and Ashok Jogani.

Electromech stated that the fresh capital will be used to strengthen its leadership position in the data center MEP construction space and support its expansion into new markets, particularly the UAE and GCC region. The funds will also enable the company to scale emerging verticals such as electronics and solar, build internal management capabilities, and onboard senior industry talent.

S Harikrishnan, Founder of Blue Lotus Capital Advisors, expressed confidence in the company's direction. "We continue to be impressed by the consistent execution capabilities demonstrated by Varun and the team at Electromech, their strategic expansion into emerging sectors, while retaining market leadership within the data center domain, sets a benchmark for the industry. Our participation in this round reflects our belief in Electromech's long-term growth potential," he said.

Vyom Partners, Prashant Khanchandani said, "Electromech's proven operational expertise, strong leadership, and focus on high-growth segments make it a compelling partner. We are excited to support the company as it scales further."

Commenting on the company's future roadmap, Electromech's management said that the infusion of long-term capital will be instrumental as the organisation prepares for larger projects, expands into new geographies and evaluates inorganic opportunities. The company aims to move steadily towards its near-term revenue milestone of ₹1,000 crores.

Mosaic Capital Services Pvt Ltd and 3NS Capital Ventures Pvt Ltd were advisors to Electromech and its promoters through the transaction. Quillon Partners provided legal counsel to complete the transaction. Prabir Talati/Inflexion Advisors assisted as an advisor in a strategic capacity.

