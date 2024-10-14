Elegans Shower Cubicle by Hafele

New Delhi [India] October 14:Shower cubicles offer a practical and stylish solution for contemporary bathrooms, providing a dedicated showering area that separates the dry area from the wet area. Beyond their functionality, modern shower cubicles enhance the aesthetics of your space, elevating your daily routine.

Hafele's new Elegans shower cubicle fittings stand out from the crowd by offering a shower cubicle that is robust and stands the test of time. Made up of high-quality Brass and Stainless Steel 304, these fittings ensure your cubicle maintains its pristine elegance, while reinforcing confidence with every operation. Designed with scalability in mind, the Elegans Shower Cubicle Fittings offer a shower cubicle solution with widths of up to 3,000 mm.

Available in the 6 versatile finishes of Black Matt, Rose Gold, Brushed Nickel, Chrome Polished, Stainless Steel Matt and Stainless Steel Polished, this shower cubicle effortlessly blends with various interior styles, creating a harmonious and inviting space.

About Hafele India

Established as a wholly owned subsidiary of Hafele Global network, Hafele India has been operating in India since 2003. An authority in the field of architectural hardware, furniture and kitchen fittings and accessories, the company also has a strong presence in synergized product categories like Home Appliances, Interior and Furniture Lighting, Sanitary Solutions, and Surfaces positioning itself as a complete solution provider for interior solutions in India and South Asia. Hafele India has a strong nation-wide presence through its offices and design showrooms spread across the country. The showrooms function as a one-stop-shop for all home interior and improvement needs – from providing in-depth technical advice to kitchen and wardrobe designing services through a team of experts.

Log onto hafeleindia.com/en/info/service/contact-us to find the nearest Hafele showroom or design centre.

