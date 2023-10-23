Elegantia: The Luxury Salon Expands with New Branch at Rajouri Garden in New Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 23: Elegantia: The Luxury Salon, which distinguishes itself with its commitment to authenticity, top-quality services and customer satisfaction, has expanded and gotten closer to customers by opening a new branch.

Elegantia: The Luxury Salon has opened its second branch at Rajouri Garden in New Delhi. The salon offers a range of hair, skin and makeup services. It also offers special treatments, including Cysteine treatment, Nanoplastia treatment, Taninoplastia treatment, Advanced Botox treatment, Advanced Keratin treatment, Scalp treatment, and more.

"We are thrilled to launch our second salon in Rajouri Garden, a thriving market and residential locality in West Delhi. It will enable us to cater to customers in and around the area. Elegantia: The Luxury Salon is synonymous with high-quality services, hygiene and a high level of professionalism. With our team of dedicated experts, top-notch products and state-of-the-art equipment, we aim to provide our unique blend of expertise and genuine, customer-oriented services to our patrons and redefine the beauty experience for them," said Mayank Sahai, Founder of Elegantia: The Luxury Salon.

Mayank Sahai is an engineer by qualification but became a part of the salon industry to address the lack of genuine products and customer-focussed service in many salons.

"I visited many salons and experienced that the motive of most of the salons is to earn money. They are not concerned about customer satisfaction, and many also use duplicate/fake products that can have harmful effects on clients. This was the reason I decided to open a luxury salon to provide best services to customers by using 100% genuine & quality products," Mayank Sahai said.

Elegantia: The Luxury Salon prides itself on using original products and maintaining high hygiene standards. Its team of 25 experts, was selected after stringent trials that measured not only their technical expertise but also communication and other soft skills to ensure a high level of service and professionalism.

