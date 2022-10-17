Elephants used for tourist rides deserve a life free from suffering, demands World Animal Protection supporters

"Rajasthan Road Riders" a cyclist group and wildlife enthusiasts from Jaipur, extended their support to World Animal Protection's campaign "No Pride In Elephant Ride" to phase out elephant rides used as an attraction for tourism at Amer Fort Jaipur and to bring back the thrust upon the suffering faced by captive elephants used for tourist rides, and other entertainment activities.

"Wildlife has the right to a wild life, we believe animals should be free from any form of cruel exploitation, commodification and thrive within their natural habitat that is humanely protected. We help do this by influencing a reduction in the demand for commodification or commercial exploitation of wildlife for entertainment, fashion, traditional medicine, sport and as exotic pets. By demonstrating humane, sustainable alternative solutions to protect wild animals and their habitats and by working with the government and authorities to help strengthen enforcement laws and policies so their habitats and dependants on them are well taken care of with workable solutions," said Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection India.

"We are proud to be part of this initiative and support World Animal Protection for their campaign . This is a great opportunity for us to talk about solutions that can work both for elephants, their mahouts and future generations," said Dr. GL Sharma, Patron and Shri Brijendra Singh Rajawat, President Rajasthan Road Riders.

"The campaign is in its next level of building public engagement and supported by our radio partner 'Radio City 91.1FM', 'Rang Mastaaney' and 'Rajasthan Road Riders'. We have garnered support both on the pledge and petition from corporates, various groups and individuals to free elephants of a suffering life and explore possible sustainable solutions."

"We have garnered more than one lakh signatures in support of our petition and we will be submitting these petition signatures to the Chief Minister of Rajasthan, with our request to conduct a feasibility study to explore alternative solutions for elephants and mahouts to phase out elephants rides in Rajasthan. We are willing to lend all possible support for a better life for elephants and for the future generations of the mahouts for their sustainable livelihoods," added Gajender K Sharma, Country Director, World Animal Protection.

This event was organsied to strengthen the voice with more support for the campaign . Help/support to break this chain of demand and supply to enable relocation and rehabilitation of these captive elephants who deserve a worthy life. Help us gift them a deserving and happy life.

