Elevate Your Culinary Experience with all New Crompton Ameo Blend Nutri Blender

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 23: Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, renowned for its long-standing commitment to technological advancement and consumer satisfaction, unveils its newest addition to its kitchen appliance portfolio - the Ameo Blend Nutri Blender. The product meets the evolving needs of today's consumers who seek solutions for their busy lifestyles, it fits seamlessly into small kitchens while supporting healthy food habits with Blend and Carry food grade Jars and multiple attachments like Sipper Cap and Storage Lid. It addresses all these versatile needs perfectly catering to home makers, working professionals, nuclear and joint families, for bachelors and bachelorettes and for all age groups.

Whether it's whipping up a quick morning smoothie, preparing baby food, or crafting delicious chutneys, Ameo Blend - Nutri Blender goes beyond simply being another appliance in your kitchen. It is crafted to empower a lifestyle and offers range of superior features which can blend ice also effortlessly.

* Compact Design, Big Impact: The unique, space saving design makes it portable, easy to store and is perfect for all types of small and big kitchens.

* Powerful Performance: Equipped with a 400-watt powerful copper motor, it ensures a superior blending experience which can blend ice also effortlessly.

* Food Safety: The blender comes with food-grade jars, ensuring that all blends are healthy and hygienic.

* Versatile Blades: Specially designed blades cater to both blending and grinding functions.

* Leakage-Free Operation: With UV sealed silicon gaskets, the blender promises a hassle-free, leakage-free operation.

* Easy Maintenance: It is easy to clean, use, and store, making it an ideal choice for busy lifestyles.

* Portable Convenience: The sipper cap and storage lid attachments make it easy to blend, refrigerate, and carry your favorite

* Warranty: Crompton offers a warranty of 2 years on the product

Speaking about the company's newly launched product, Ketan Chaudhari, PL Head, Small Domestic Appliances at Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd., said, "At Crompton, we are committed to enhancing the everyday lives of our consumers through innovative and reliable products. The Ameo Blend Nutri Blender is a testament to this commitment. With its powerful 400-watt copper motor and innovative design, it delivers exceptional performance that meets the diverse needs of modern households. Our commitment to health and convenience is reflected in its food-grade jars and versatile functionality, ensuring that every blend is not only nutritious but also easy to prepare. We are confident that the Ameo Blend will become an essential fixture in contemporary kitchens, transforming how families approach healthy eating and simplifying their culinary routines. Whether it's whipping up a quick morning smoothie, preparing baby food, or crafting delicious chutneys, the Ameo Blend makes healthy living effortless and enjoyable."

The Ameo Blend Nutri Blender, with its compact design and powerful features, is set to redefine the blending experience in households across India. The price of the product is INR 4800 and is available at all Crompton authorized retail outlets and leading ecommerce platforms. This innovative product is poised to make morning's easier, meals healthier, and lives simpler.

With a brand legacy of over 85 years, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. is India's market leader in the category of fans and residential pumps. Over the years, the organization has continuously strived to produce a range of innovative products, that cater to the modern consumer, which includes superior quality and high-performance fans, pumps, lighting solutions and a range of other categories like water heaters; air coolers; small kitchen appliances like mixer grinders, air fryers, OTG, electric kettles etc., as well as other home appliances like irons and built-in kitchen appliances. The company has also invested in brand and innovation to not only better understand and meet the consumer needs, but to also help drive energy efficiency. The consumer business also has a well-established and organized distribution network driven by a strong dealer base across the country offering a wide service network and robust after sales service to its customers.

The company's consistent focus and drive has helped in developing energy-efficient products and these efforts also received numerous recognitions and awards. It has been honored with three prestigious National Energy Consumer Awards (NECA) by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency, Ministry of Power. The recent award was presented by the Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu for the company's storage water heater in the year 2023. In 2019, the brand also won the award in two categories: Ceiling Fans and LED Bulbs. Additionally, it was recognized as one of India's Best Managed Companies 2022 by Deloitte Private and been listed among 'India's Top 500 companies 2022' by Dun & Bradstreet India. The company has also been featured in "Brand Top 75" most valuable Indian brands list for 2020 released by WPP and Kantar. Furthermore, Crompton was also recognized as the Brand of the Decade 2021 by Herald Global and BARC Asia in the Consumer Electrical category.

