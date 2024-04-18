Elevating Dental Excellence, Dentium unveils Dentium Smile Saga 2024

New Delhi (India), April 18: Get ready for a dental extravaganza like no other as Dentium, the powerhouse behind premium dental implant systems, announces its grand event, “Dentium Smile Saga 2024“. Set to be the crown jewel in the dental calendar, this extraordinary seminar is scheduled to unfold on April 21st, 2024, at the illustrious Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Prepare to immerse yourself in a world of innovation, inspiration, and transformation as Dentium Smile Saga 2024 promises an unparalleled opportunity for dental professionals to engage with the forefront of dental advancements. With a stellar lineup of speakers and a focus on cutting-edge topics, this event is designed to ignite the passion for excellence in dental practice.

At the helm of this groundbreaking seminar is none other than Dr. SM Chung, the visionary founder of Dentium, who will take center stage as the keynote lecturer. Dr. SM Chung will delve into the realms of minimalism in sinus and digital minimalism, offering insights that promise to revolutionize the way we approach dental care.

Joining Dr. SM Chung on this enlightening journey are India’s esteemed Key Opinion Leaders, a distinguished group of professionals representing various specialties within dentistry. These luminaries will share their wealth of knowledge and practical insights, covering everything from the latest advancements in digital dentistry to the intricacies of sinus surgeries.

But Dentium Smile Saga 2024 isn’t just about lectures; it’s a holistic experience enriched with interactive sessions, captivating case studies, and invaluable networking opportunities. And let’s not forget the grand finale – an Indian-style gala lunch, where attendees can mingle, exchange ideas, and forge connections that could shape the future of dentistry.

Dr. SM Chung encapsulates the spirit of Dentium Smile Saga 2024, stating, “This isn’t just another event; it’s a heartfelt milestone in the global dental community. It’s a journey of transformation, where every interaction sparks a flame of curiosity and inspiration within dental professionals worldwide.”

As a testament to Dentium’s commitment to professional development, all attendees will receive a participation certificate, recognizing their dedication to advancing dental excellence.

Join us on April 21st, 2024, at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi, and become part of this transformative journey towards a brighter future for dentistry.

Event Details:

– Date: April 21st, 2024

– Venue: Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi

– Timing: 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

– Lecturer: Dr. SM Chung, Dentium Founder

– Faculty: Renowned Key Opinion Leaders from India

– Lecture Topic: Minimalism in Sinus and Digital Minimalism

– Meal: Indian-style Gala Lunch

– Certification: Participation Certificate for All Attendees

Dentium extends a warm invitation to all dental professionals, researchers, academicians, and industry experts to join this landmark event and be a part of the transformative journey towards a brighter future for dentistry.

About Dentium:

Dentium is a leading manufacturer of premium dental implant systems, serving clinicians worldwide with innovative solutions since its establishment in June 2000. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Dentium has earned recognition for its high-quality products, meeting stringent regulatory standards including European CE certification and approval from the U.S. FDA. As a global leader in dental implant technology, Dentium is dedicated to empowering dentistry worldwide through its comprehensive range of implant products, biomaterials, and dental digital medical devices. For more information, visit https://dentium.co.in/

