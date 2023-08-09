Elevating Diamond E-Commerce to Heavenly Heights: Leading Diamond Company recognised as the Stalwart Torch Bearer and Doyen of Futuristic Digitalisation Adoption

PRNewswire

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 9: In yet another gem to the crown, Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK), a globally leading natural diamond crafting and exports company has been recognised as the "Stalwart Torch Bearer and Doyen of Futuristic Digitalisation Adoption in Gujarat's Business Fraternity" by the GESIA IT Association during the 13th edition of their Annual Awards 2023 organised at Vadodara, Gujarat.

The award was graciously accepted by Darshil Dholakia, a young leader from SRK on behalf of Shreyans Dholakia, Entrepreneur- Brand Custodian, SRK. The award was presented by Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer, Mahindra Group. The recognition, which was received during GESIA IT's Digital Management Conclave 2023, honored the diamond company as the "Digital Change Maker from Non-Technology Industry".

The conclave witnessed the August presence of Vijay Nehra, IAS – Secretary Department of Science and Technology, Government of Gujarat as Chief Guest along with Rucha Nanavati, Chief Information Officer, Mahindra Group as Keynote speaker and Tushar Bhatt, IAS – Managing Director, Gujarat Informatics Limited (A Government of Gujarat Co.) as Special Guest. The event had presence of Rajesh Dhuddu, SVP & Global Head, Emerging Technology, Tech Mahindra.

GESIA (Gujarat Electronics & Software Industries Association) is the State Level, not-for profit IT association working for Policy Advocacy and promotion of Technology Companies in Gujarat. It is the apex body for the USD 227 billion dollar IT BPM industry in India, an industry that has been making a phenomenal contribution to India's GDP, exports, employment, infrastructure and global visibility. GESIA Awards are the most prestigious awards of the Gujarat Information and Communications Technology industry (ICT). With more than 370 members, the widely recognized platform promotes electronics, software, IT, ITES, BPO/KPO/LPO, Telecom/ISP, Networking, & IT education recognised by the Government of Gujarat.

The Industry Stalwarts Award is a testimony to Shree Ramkrishna Exports' futuristic vision supported by the encouraging teamwork from his company. One of the early initiatives of the company included the transformation journey to take the diamond inventory online. SRK is the first in the global industry to launch mobile e-commerce for diamonds in 2010; and since then, the company has only evolved the customer experiences. In 2012, SRK developed a Design canvas- a tool for designers to create designs online and select diamonds from its inventory. Today, over 90% of diamond sales at SRK happens online. And incidentally this month, SRK happens to celebrate 15 years of its innovation in the field of e-commerce.

"Diamond is God for Us. This guiding principle ensures that every diamond receives the best treatment. While we go to great lengths to source the finest quality diamonds, ethically and responsibly, from reputable suppliers worldwide, our selection process ensures that each diamond meets the highest standards of clarity, cut, color, and carat weight. To complement the divine essence of our diamonds, we are equally passionate about providing an unparalleled buying experience for our clients. Therefore, we have invested heavily in creating the best e-commerce platform for our exquisite and pure diamonds," adds Shreyans.

About Shree Ramkrishna Exports Pvt. Ltd. (SRK)

Founded by Govind Dholakia aka Govindkaka, SRK is one of the world's leading natural diamond crafting and exporting conglomerates. Valued at more than 1.8 billion USD, SRK employs over 5400 people and has played a pivotal role in transforming India's contribution into the global economy over the last six decades. A purpose driven organization committed to what it calls 'PURE' trust, transparency and tenacity, SRK is a pioneer in the gems and jewelry industry compliance in sustainability practices and sheds light on the urgent and necessary acceleration efforts for a zero emissions India and beyond. SRK is recognized as the most compliant company in the industry with the highest number of ISO, System & Process certifications. Additionally, more than 4.5% of SRK's profits are contributed to various philanthropic initiatives. Rooted in Govindkaka's lifelong pursuit of equitable opportunity, upward mobility, and universal living standards, the pioneering diamond entity holds an unwavering dedication to ensuring sustainability and human welfare remain the cornerstones of its growing empire for good.

