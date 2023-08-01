Elevating Vile Parle’s Realty Landscape: ATHARV’s Journey of Transformation and Innovation

New Delhi (India): ATHARV, a real estate company based in Vile Parle, has achieved recognition and success since its establishment in 2013. In less than a decade, ATHARV has become a prominent developer in Mumbai Suburban by creating notable landmarks in the city. The company’s expertise lies in design and innovation, enabling them to not only construct homes but also build a lifestyle for their customers.

Recently, ATHARV was honoured with the “TOP EMERGING DEVELOPER – MUMBAI SUBURBAN” award at the Times Realty Conclave and Icons 2023. This prestigious event, hosted by Times Realty Conclave and NAREDCO (National Real Estate Development Council), took place on April 26th, 2023, at The Westin Hotel in Gurgaon, New Delhi. The conclave aimed to bring together leading stakeholders in the real estate and infrastructure sectors to discuss ideas and initiatives for the industry’s improvement.

The event featured panel discussions on topics such as “Real Estate in the ERA of RERA” and “New Construction Technologies.” Prominent figures from the realty, architecture, interior design, branding, marketing, and technology sectors attended the event, sharing their insights and contributions to the community, city, and Indian economy. The conclave provided a platform for stakeholders of all ages to exchange knowledge, address concerns, and promote transparency and technological advancements in the real estate sector.

Rajan Bandelkar, President of NAREDCO, expressed his gratitude to the Times of India for organizing the event and emphasized the importance of sharing experiences and knowledge to achieve the sector’s goals. Nitin Mittal, Chairman & Managing Director of Knest, highlighted their commitment to shaping an efficient and sustainable real estate landscape for the future. Jay Morzaria, President of NAREDCO Nextgen, emphasized the significance of involving the younger generation to bring fresh perspectives and contribute to the industry.

The event was hosted by Raman Bhanot, a renowned TV presenter and commentator, and was graced by the presence of actor Aditya Roy Kapur. The panel discussions were moderated by industry experts, and the conclave also witnessed the launch of the National Institute of Real Estate Development (NIRED) by NAREDCO and RERA Delhi. NIRED aims to provide training and coaching to real estate professionals, enhancing the sector’s quality and productivity.

The Times Realty Conclave & Icons 2023 recognized and celebrated the achievements of top leaders in the real estate industry, setting new benchmarks for excellence. The event was supported by various partners and sponsors, including Knest, NAREDCO Nextgen, KAFF Appliances, and OneXtel Media Pvt Ltd. Bhawana Bhatnagar, the founder of Casa Exotique, participated in a special session where she shared insights about the real estate market and her experiences as a successful entrepreneur.

Overall, ATHARV’s recognition at the Times Realty Conclave and Icons 2023 reflects their commitment to excellence and their contributions to transforming the real estate landscape in Vile Parle and beyond.

